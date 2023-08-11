BATAVIA — “It says a lot about his character that he’s given to this community for so long. And Genesee County, we’re one community, we’re a small county and in the area there is nobody who can ever question his dedication to the kids in the area and what he’s done,” — longtime colleague John Prospero.
For over four decades, the name Chris Chilano has been synonymous with soccer in the local region and in many ways the soccer scene in and around Genesee County wouldn’t be what it is today without him.
From his time playing in the Genesee Amateur Soccer Association (GASA) in its inaugural season in 1981 through 1988, to playing for the Rochester Mavericks premier club and to his time playing for Batavia High School, the 1989 Blue Devils alumnus has had his fingerprints all over the sport.
Chilano is known as one of the top referees in the region, from youth, to high school, to college and to higher levels, while he has also spent many years as a coach of the sport at numerous levels.
“He’s coached girls and women’s teams for as long as I’ve known him,” Prospero said. “He dedicates his time, he doesn’t have a dog in the fight. He doesn’t have any kids but he’s out there volunteering his time for these high school students and these adult teams. There have been years where Chris has coached three of four different teams. During the winter, when there’s a whole host of indoor tournaments, Chris is a fixture at those tournaments and he gives his time to these kids from all these different communities. The amount of volunteer time that he has done for that, he’s had a tremendous impact on these kids with the opportunities that he’s presented.”
As a referee, Chilano has long been known as one of the best.
He began in 1994 and has been a USSF certified official since. He was the USSF District Referee Administrator from 1995-2014 and founded the Batavia District in 1995, serving as president from 1995-2009 and then from 2012-14. He has been a state referee, a State Emeritus referee and a Regional Emeritus referee, while he was also a USSF Certified Assignor from 1996-2015, being the assignor for all leagues and tournaments in the Batavia District Region, which includes Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston counties, including all youth and adult affiliated leagues and games, both indoor and outdoor.
And he was just getting started.
“I’ve known Chris since he was very young and he has always been involved locally in the soccer scene, coaching, reffing, reffing not only at the high school level but also at the youth level,” said Rick Mancuso, former Notre Dame softball and football coach. “He has been a proponent for soccer and he’s really seen it through a major growth period. And I think a lot of that is due to not only his efforts, but the efforts of other people as well.”
Chilano would go on to be an NCAA College Club referee, which he still does to this day, as well as a CWNYBASO Member and he continues to be one of the most well-known and well-respected officials in the area.
“I first got to know him as a soccer referee, he’s a well-respected ref who does youth games, high school games, college, adult games, that’s where I first met Chris because I coached youth soccer in Bergen for 20 years,” Prospero said. “From a referee standpoint, I will tell you any kid, boy or girl, who plays soccer in the Genesee Region knows Chris because he a prominent official, both youth games in the summer as well as high school. I was president of the Byron-Bergen Sting for 12-13 years and I also was the JV boys soccer coach at Byron-Bergen for five years – one of the things that I thought was remarkable about Chris is that he knew the kids. He always coached girls but he knew the kids, he knew the boys, and he wanted them to succeed. It was very clear in the interactions I’ve had with Chris how much he cared about the kids he interacted with on the field.”
However, Chilano’s influence on the game of soccer in the area extends far beyond just being an official.
“I don’t think the presence, at least in the summer leagues, would be as strong as it is if he didn’t do what he did,” said Tracy Barnett, a former player and fellow referee said. “He helped to organize the Batavia referee’s unit, he kept it running almost single-handedly. He was doing all the signing, he was the one up late at night reassigning things when the schedules changed and who had tournaments for the kids. He made sure the referees held a tournament in case we ran out of tournaments. Just bringing the women’s program back, it gave women – whether they were in summers between college or not – instead of forcing folks like myself who grew up in Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming, they didn’t have to drive anymore to Buffalo or Rochester. They had something in the middle that was competitive that might have played against those teams, but you didn’t have to go out there a couple of times a week for practice.”
Chilano began his coaching career in 1991 with the GASA in 1991 coaching the U16 boys team, while come 1993 he would be coaching with the S.C. Genesee Lancers and, a year following, would spend two seasons as the JV coach and assistant varsity coach at Batavia High School. Off and on Chilano coached with the Lancers in various capacities until 2019, when he finished up as coach of the U19 girls, while he currently serves as the field coordinator.
From 2006 he has been the Genesee United Soccer Club Women’s Elite head coach, while also being the U19 girls head coach for 16 seasons.
Needless to say, he loves to be on the field.
“He coached my daughter in some travel leagues, he was a phenomenal coach, he was also intuitive with the kids,” Mancuso said. “He did a great job teaching the skills and then I saw him take it on to an even higher level of travel and he got some of the best athletes in the area and did a terrific job with them. He’s put a ton of time into seeing soccer grow in the area to what it is today and there’s a lot of great programs in this area and he has a lot to do with that.”
Chilano found success as a coach almost from the get-go.
He won three straight GYSL championships from 1991-93, compiling a record of 34-1-1 over those three seasons, then in 1994 the U19 boys team became the first local team to qualify for the NYSWYSA State Cup, at which they finished second.
He would have seasons of 9-2-1 and 8-2-2 in the mid-2000s with the U19 girls in the RDYSL, while in 2007 his team went 10-1-1, promoting them to the first division.
In 2007, his team finished at 11-0-1, becoming the first undefeated team in Genesee Lancers history, winning the RDYSL league title. Rochester District Soccer League seasons of 9-2-1 and 9-1-2 followed in 2008 — both in the first and second division.
In 2011, he formed a new U19 girls team from Genesee, Orleans and Livingston Counties that finished 7-1-2 in RDYSL play. And the dossier keeps going.
“We all love to win and it was fun when we did, but it wasn’t at the cost of our health, mental or physical, and it really was making sure that the women in the region and the youth sports in the region had an area to play and had somewhere to go,” Barnett said.
He would go on to coach teams that played in the Sahlen’s Sports Park League for nearly 10 years, winning various tournaments in Bergen, Attica and other places along the way. He also coached the first team to organize and play post-COVID-19 in the Genesee Region.
“A lot of his teams have been phenomenal, but a lot of his teams have not been that great, but his demeanor and what his goal is doesn’t change,” Prospero said. “Chris’ goal is to make sure that everybody is OK. Is it about winning when you coach? Sure it is, everybody wants to win. But it’s about the experience and what you’re getting out of it. You can see with Chris that’s what’s driving him. It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s what experience has he given to these people.”
Chilano was the founder of the Batavia Soccer Tournament in 2002 and served as director until 2012. The inaugural year had 18 local teams in three divisions and he eventually built it up to 134 teams and 10-15 divisions (ages 13-19), attracting 10-20,000 visitors to the tournament each year. Local businesses sponsored and contributed to the tournament and reaped the benefit of the influx of visitors to their establishments.
He is also well-known for hosting and creating fund-raisers for his players, including the late Bridget Buzard and Anna Rath. Chilano coordinated a fund-raiser (in conjunction with his team, the parents with RDSL league approval) for the Buzard family after she passed away in October of 2007, where he moved two games to Kendall High School — Buzard’s alma matter — and played a double-header. In between games they honored Buzard by presenting her family with two framed jerseys and a monetary donation — raised by the girls and by spectators who donated at the game — raising approximately $4,000 for the family.
Rath’s father passed from cancer and Chilano coordinated, along with team, parents with RDYS league approval, a memorial game the night before her high school graduation to honor Anna and her family on the field.
And for so many, he’s continued to touch lives and create bonds that will last a lifetime.
“He will always be synonymous with soccer and specifically officiating in the region,” Barnett said. “And from somebody who started very young officiating, to have that program close to me in a smaller setting made me stick with that program even more. I officiated 13 years in two states and it’s because of that group we had. He really is known as an official and he’s known for giving us that opportunity in Batavia instead of having to go to these larger communities. Even then it was the support afterwards. It’s just providing the opportunity for so many and giving us that area in our backyard.”
After high school, Chilano played for the Rochester Lazers until 1996, though his legacy will come from his tireless work in the community both on the field and behind the scenes.
“The legacy, when he hangs up the whistle, there is going to be a huge void in the soccer community,” Mancuso said. “It’s going to be very difficult to fill because of how he’s done it and with the class he’s done it. I’m very proud to be a good friend of his and he’s done it all the right way and the community is better for it.”