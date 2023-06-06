BATAVIA — For co-coaches Ben Buchholz and Aaron Fix, Batavia High School’s inaugural season of spring flag football could not have begun any better than it has.
The Blue Devils rolled their way to an unbeaten regular season, during which they outscored their opponents 146-25 over seven consecutive victories and have entered the Section V playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Class B. Behind an explosive offense and a stingy defense, Batavia appears to have the makings of a championship-level team.
“It’s been really exciting,” said Buchholz of his team’s start to the spring. “They have taken to it better way better than I thought — imagined, actually. I should’ve known. They’re all really good athletes.”
That’s been the key for the Blue Devils, as their healthy roster of 22 girls is filled with many multi-sport and even some dual-sport athletes who compete in multiple sports during the spring season alone.
“They all play varsity soccer and basketball and track, so they’ve been through this stuff,” added Buchholz.
Guiding Batavia to a perfect 7-0 record entering postseason play has been a list of athletes, including quarterbacks Anna Varland and Julia Clark, running backs Kylie Brennan and Ella Radley, along with wide receiver Alyssa Turner. Defensively, Jaimin Macdonald has been a stalwart for Batavia, while Brennan recorded a season-high 13 tackles in her team’s final game of the regular season, a 20-0 win over Eastridge on May 25.
“It’s been really fun,” said Varland of her experience during the program’s first season. “Learning something new is always exciting, and I’ve really enjoyed being with different people. I feel like sometimes you hang out with the same crowd, and this has brought a lot of different sports and people together, and it’s just been a great experience.”
The Blue Devils will have experienced an extended layoff by the time they take the field for their first postseason matchup, as a first-round bye has pushed the team’s opening contest to the second round, where it will face Eastridge more than 10 days since their last regular-season matchup, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Van Detta Stadium. Batavia’s home field is a place where the team has received plenty of support this season.
“It’s great having the ‘Blue Zoo’ cheer us on,” said Macdonald of the school’s student section. “It’s fun talking about it with everyone at school. Everyone is always asking us like, ‘When’s your next game?’ It feels really nice because it’s almost like the guys’ football — how they get all the attention.”
Batavia had little trouble working its way to a perfect regular season but did face a tough test in Canisteo-Greenwood, which the Blue Devils defeated by a slim 9-6 margin on May 19. Knowing another difficult challenge could await them in the coming days, Batavia is doing its best to remain even keel while remaining aware of the significance of the moment they’re presently a part of.
“We’re making history here. I know it might sound cheesy, but it’s true,” said Varland. “This game has never been played before at Batavia, and knowing that we are the first team is very exciting.”
Catch the girls in action when they take on Eastridge on Tuesday. If Batavia is to win its first sectional contest, it will advance to Thursday’s championship game, which will be available via livestream.