DANSVILLE — Earlier this week, a quartet of Dansville High School senior athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Maggie Bacon, Zack Kreiley, Dawson Wadsworth and Patrick Puffer will all be competing in college next year.
Bacon will be running cross country and track at St. John Fisher University, where she will study sports management; Kreiley will be swimming at SUNY Cortland and studying exercise science; Wadsworth will be a member of the track and field team at SUNY Geneseo, while he studies education and administration; and Puffer will be heading to Alfred State to be on the track and field team and study welding.
At the Section V state qualifier this past winter, Bacon ran with Riley Nagle, Heley Beman and Brianne Hurlburt to record a personal-best time of 10:51 in the 3200-meter relay, finishing seventh. Bacon also tied her personal-best time in the 1500-meter run.
Last spring Bacon finished fourth in both the 1500 meters and 3000 meters at the Section V Class B2 Championship.
At last spring’s Section V Class B2 Championship, Wadsworth took fourth in the 800 meters and seventh in the triple jump, while he finished a close second in the 800 meters at the LCAA Championship last season and also took second in the 800 meters.
As a junior, Puffer took 11th in the 100 meters and eighth in the 200 meters at the Section V Class B2 Championship. This past winter Puffer finished 11th in Section V Class A3 in the 55 meters.
Swimming on the combined Dansville/Livonia team this winter, Kreiley was a quadruple winner at the Livingston Conference Championship. He won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.61 and the 100 butterfly with a time of 0:56.37, while he also won as a part of both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. At the Section V Class B Championship, Kreiley took fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly, while he was fifth as a part of the 200 medley relay team and eighth as a part of the 400 freestyle relay team.
AVON ALUMNUS WELCH HONORED
ROCHESTER — Avon High School alumnus and Nazareth College senior Mike Welch hit a personal best in the 400 meters and helped Nazareth to a pair of relay victories over the weekend and has been selected as the Empire 8 Men’s Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week.
Welch clocked a personal best in the 400 meters with a regional qualifying time of 0:49.98 and also helped the 4-x-400 relay team to a first place finish (3:24.08) and the 4-x-100 relay team to a third place finish (0:43.34) at the Rochester Spring Invitational.
Nazareth is scheduled to compete at the St. John Fisher Cardinal Classic meet this weekend.