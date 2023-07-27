Earlier this summer, the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports named its annual list of All-State softball selections, with a plethora of GLOW Region student-athletes picking up the honors.
With two teams winning the coveted Section V block and three more advancing to the sectional championship game, there was — once again — plenty of talent to choose from this spring.
CLASS B
One of three local First-Team selections from this past season is Bath-Haverling sophomore pitcher Kaili Witherell. In helping lead the Rams to a No. 2 seed and a trip to the Section V Class B title game, Witherell was outstanding both in the circle and at the plate. In 18 games, she finished 14-3 with nine shutouts, two no-hitters and a sparkling ERA of 0.18, while in 115 1/3 innings pitched she allowed just 41 hits and walked just 21, while she struck out an impressive 265. At the plate Witherell was second on the team with a .526 average with eight doubles, four triples, a home run, 21 runs scored and 11 RBI.
Witherell’s battery mate, sophomore catcher Caydence Spears, earned a Third-Team Class B selection. Spears led the Rams with a .582 average, including 16 doubles, a home run, a team-high 28 runs batted in and 18 runs scored.
Rounding out the local Class B selections was Wayland-Cohocton senior first baseman Brooke Lander. Lander hit .431 this spring with three doubles, four triples, four home runs a team-high 32 runs batted in and 25 runs scored. Lander also finished with an on-base percentage of .535 and a slugging percentage of .827.
CLASS C
Leading the way in Class C was longtime Caledonia-Mumford senior Maddy DeVore, who earned a Second-Team selection. In her final campaign, DeVore led the way for the Raiders at the dish as she hit .632 with 17 doubles, five triples, two home runs, a whopping 56 runs scored and 27 runs batted in from her leadoff position. DeVore also had an on-base percentage of .680 and slugging percentage of 1.011, while she was a perfect 19-of-19 on stolen base attempts.
Also making the Second-Team was veteran Byron-Bergen pitcher Kendall Phillips. In her final season, Phillips was named the Genesee Region League Player of the Year after she struck out 236 batters in 108 innings this season, while she also hit .548 with 11 doubles, three triples, 17 walks, 22 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
Both Cal-Mum and Byron-Bergen advanced to the Section V Class C2 semifinals/
The final Class C selection came from Oakfield-Alabama in junior shortstop/pitcher Caitlin Ryan, who picked up a Fourth-Team nod. A four-time GR all-star, Ryan batted .577 this season with 10 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 31 RBI, while she had 15 stolen bases and only struck out twice.
The Hornets fell in the Class C1 semifinals.
CLASS D
Two GLOW Region picked up First-Team Class D selections in Keshequa senior pitcher Aurora Sabins and Notre Dame junior pitcher/shortstop Loretta Sorochty.
In the regular season this spring, Sabins was 15-2 in the circle and struck out 133 in 87 innings, while she allowed just 60 hits and walked just 17. At the dish she batted .533 with six doubles, a triple, 21 runs scored and 15 runs batted.
For the sectional champion Fighting Irish, Sorochty finished the season with an ERA of 2.10 and 186 strikeouts, while she also hit .443 with an on-base percentage of .552.
Two more Keshequa players were also honored in Class D as junior shortstop/centerfielder Libby Benner was named to the Second Team, while junior shortstop/second baseman Kelsey Davis earned a Third-Team selection. Benner led the Indians with a .643 average with seven doubles, five triples, 29 runs scored and 13 RBI, while Davis hit .548 with a pair of doubles, 27 runs scored and 14 runs driven in.
Keshequa fell to eventually Class D1 champion Notre Dame in the Class D1 semifinals.
Also making the Third Team was Notre Dame junior shortstop Katie Landers. A three-time GR All-Star. Landers batted .440 this season with 10 doubles, 33 runs scored and 22 runs batted in.
Rounding out the local All-State selections was Lyndonville senior shortstop Lorelei Dillenbeck, who was named to the Fourth Team. Dillenbeck helped lead the Tigers to the Class D1 title game when she led the team with a .533 average, with six doubles, six triples, four home runs, 26 RBI and 24 stolen bases.