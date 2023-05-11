ORCHARD PARK — Since Terry and Kim Pegula took ownership of the Buffalo Bills, the team has welcomed several women into significant roles within the organization. That trend continued Thursday when the Bills announced the hiring of Marissa Figueroa as their newest assistant athletic trainer.
Figueroa is the first woman to become a full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.
“The first thing you notice about Marissa is her positive attitude,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane, per the team’s website. “She’s always around and available to help out, and that’s what you need in this industry. You show up here early in the morning and Marissa is here. Late in the day, she’s here as well. She loves being around, and you can tell she’s got passion for the job.”
This won’t be an entirely unfamiliar position for Figueroa, who has served as an athletic training intern with the Bills the past two seasons.
Figueroa has further experience with another NFL team, the Los Angeles Chargers, with whom she served as an athletic training intern during the 2018 season. From 2019-21, Figueroa was an athletic trainer at UC Davis, where she worked with the school’s football and women’s lacrosse teams.
“I would say in year two, you can really tell if they have what it takes or not,” Beane added, per BuffaloBills.com. “And, (Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske) started giving her even more responsibilities, whether it was stuff with our concussion protocols or other things. She was one of the lead dogs with Tre White’s recovery and his journey back. So just things like that, you probably wouldn’t put a first-year person on and that gives you a chance to really see if they have what it takes and if you’re going to hire a full-time person.
“Marissa is not afraid of the moment. She blends in well with our young players and with our veterans on the team.”
Figueroa, a native of Corona, California, studied kinesiology at Humboldt State and earned her master’s degree in athletic training at California Baptist University.