This past season, two of the area’s recent wrestling stars made their trips to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in Albany. One capped his solid career on the biggest stage in New York State high school wrestling, while the other will have one more season to find the top of the state podium.
Alexander senior Ben Merrill and Batavia junior Casper Stewart each found their way to the pinnacle and have since reveled in their experiences as Stewart came away with a third-place finish at 152 pounds in Division I, while Merrill would take fourth at 138 pounds Div. II.
Since that solid finish at the state tournament, Merrill has had some time to reflect on his season and his career with the Trojans.
“I started off the year kind of beat up, I had some hip problems, my right hip, I have hip impingement syndrome and kind of bugged me all season long,” Merrill said. “But it’s my last year so it’s like, go out and get it now or I never really have a chance to make it to the states like I’ve always dreamed of. So that was kind of a nagging issue the whole season, but we made it through and then of course, weight loss this year, we had to cut quite a bit this year. And that was always pretty tough.”
As the No. 1 seed at 138 at the Section V Class B2 tournament, Merrill absolutely rolled through the competition.
After receiving a first-round bye, Merrill handled York/Pavilion junior Kyle Northrup via 16-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he made easy work of East Rochester’s Abdul Yousifzia, dropping him by pinfall in just 1:25.
The championship match would see him face Canisteo-Greenwood’s Lucas Mason, the No. 2 seed. And for the second year in a row Merrill would top Mason, as he would have no issues, coasting to a 13-1 major decision and his second sectional title. Merrill also won at 138 pounds as a junior.
The next week Merrill would advance to the Division II championship match at 138 at the SuperSectional tournament before he fell to Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Nicholas Noto. Despite the setback, he already had punched his ticket to the state championship
Merrill entered the NYSPHSAA Championships seeded No. 3, earning a first-round bye before he took down senior Demetrius Massey of Red Hook in the pre-quarterfinal via a technical fall, 18-2, in 5:08. Merrill then earned a slim 1-0 decision over Central Valley Academy sophomore Cooper Reed in the quarterfinal round.
The Trojans star advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round where he again met Noto of HF-L. This time around, Merrill fared better, going the distance before falling by an 11-4 decision. Merrill then moved to the consolation bracket, where he fell to Eagle Academy’s Cameron Mayfield, 4-2, to take fourth.
“It was definitely cool,” Merrill said. “I mean, I honestly wanted top three but that didn’t happen. I, kind of, kind of wore out there at the end. I mean, definitely could have I feel like, but it is definitely still feels good. I mean it was a cool experience. I’m glad I got to wrestler there and I’m glad I placed.”
Merrill finished his impressive final season at 36-6, including a title at the Robert Bradshaw Tournament and the Ken-Ton Tournament and the Section V Class B2 title, while for his career he finished with a record of 140-36.
So, what’s next?
“I’m going to check out a couple of colleges. I’m not sure if that’s for me,” Merrill said. “I want to be a state trooper, so I’ve got to go to college anyway, get a two-year degree, maybe do two years of college wrestling. I’m not sure yet. But yeah, I’m definitely going to stick around wrestling for sure. Whether it be coaching or whatever it is.”
On the other side, Stewart’s career has led him on a different path to his greatness.
“Well, this season was actually really fun, a lot different from all the other seasons actually,” Stewart said. “I got to really enjoy it because I wasn’t really focusing on cutting weight. And I got to go to a bunch of pretty good tournaments throughout the season and ended up winning all of them until we got to states.”
A varsity wrestler since seventh grade, Stewart has won five Section V championships, including the Class A2 crown this past winter when he pinned Webster Thomas’ Jonathan Schmitt in 1:27 to claim the 152-pound title.
At the SuperSectional Tournament, Stewart was again at the top of his game.
Stewart took home the Division I 152-pound title after making quick work of Hilton’s Landon Lazarek in the championship match. The Batavia/Attica junior finished off Lazarek in just 36 seconds, completing an impressive run to the title. Throughout his three matches at the state qualifier, Stewart spent a total of 5:59 on the mat, earning a bye into the second round, a victory by technical fall (18-3) in 4:00 in the quarterfinal, a win by pin, which took just 1:23 in the semifinal and then the quick finish in the final.
The win over Lazarek earned Stewart his second consecutive title at the Section V State Qualifier.
“Having a couple of big wins with my team over HF-L and Spencerport really got us going and we got our gotta-get-backs at Brockport, that was a big one for us,” Stewart said. “We ended up doing well as a team; the highlights I would say would be those big wins for us. They really got the team motivated and me motivated to want to do well states in the qualifiers and stuff like that.”
At the NYSPHSAA Championship Stewart, who finished fourth at 138 pounds a season ago, entered this season’s state championships seeded No. 2 at 152 lbs. where he rolled through his first two opponents on opening day after earning a first-round bye. Stewart earned a win by technical fall during the pre-quarterfinal, ousting Massena senior Colden Hardy, 15-0, in 3:27. He then followed that up with a quarterfinal win over Iona Prep junior Eric Grant via a rapid pin in :51.
Stewart moved on to take on Frankie Volpe of Hauppauge in the 152-pound semifinal on Saturday, falling 5-2 to drop to the consolation bracket where he earned a 10-4 decision over Hilton’s Landon Lazarek to finish third.
However, Stewart’s season successes weren’t limited to the high school season.
As he has in recent years, Stewart participated in the acclaimed Eastern States Classic, where he claimed the 152-pound title.
At the Eastern State Classic, Stewart picked up an 8-3 victory over the same Volpe of Hauppauge in the championship match. Stewart was the No. 1 seed and ran the table on his way to the title.
“Well, the first day I’m all weighed in and I’m getting warmed up with Cameron Catrabone,” Stewart said. “He’s a 145 state champ this year. Me and him workout all the time during the season and really getting in a really good workout in before we do everything is really key for me. So I don’t come out flat. So after that it was the third round going into semis I had to just kind of keep calm because I know that nerves will get to you so I really just went out there and did my best and the rest is shown.”
This past summer, Stewart earned All-American status in Freestyle for the second straight summer at the USA Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, which has always been a gauge for him heading into the high school campaign.
“Yeah, it’s a good measurement,” “Stewart said. “For me, it really helps me know if I’ve jumped levels or not and lets me know if I need to work on things. And it helps me take a step back and like really look at the big picture and what I’m trying to accomplish.”
And while competing at the Division I level after high school is certainly on his radar, Stewart would absolutely want to grab that elusive state crown before he departs Batavia.