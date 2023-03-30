This past season, two of the area’s recent wrestling stars made their trips to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in Albany. One capped his solid career on the biggest stage in New York State high school wrestling, while the other will have one more season to find the top of the state podium.

Alexander senior Ben Merrill and Batavia junior Casper Stewart each found their way to the pinnacle and have since reveled in their experiences as Stewart came away with a third-place finish at 152 pounds in Division I, while Merrill would take fourth at 138 pounds Div. II.

