ORCHARD PARK — After a trying week as the team dealt with the tragedy regarding the health of safety Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills had to take the field Sunday to play the rival New England Patriots and with a win they would secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming AFC playoffs. In front of a packed house filled with emotion, the Bills outlasted the Patriots, partially due to three interceptions thrown by NE quarterback Mac Jones and a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns from Bills’ trade-dealing acquisition Nyheim Hines.
Surrounded by fans wearing Love for Damar shirts, waving thousands of signs honoring the second-year player, the feeling around the stadium was one of love and caring, with everyone’s hearts and minds on Hamlin, who is still at the University of Cincinnati medical center.
“What courage it took to go out there today and the way they handled it,” said Sean McDermott of his team. “Just very impressed by them, and our team, including all the staff.”
Ten minutes before kickoff Sunday, the Bills honored members of their medical staff who resuscitated Damar Hamlin. Three minutes later, players stormed the field with flags bearing Hamlin’s name. Five minutes after that, more than 70,000 fans stood in unison and raised three fingers toward a graying sky, tributes to Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey.
“The way the nation came together and supported Damar, we’ve had a lot of talks that maybe we wouldn’t have had if this hadn’t happened. It’s been pretty eye-opening,” quarterback Josh Allen said.
Shortly after, Hines returned the opening kickoff for a score in what can only be described as special moment. As he raced 96 yards down the sideline, Highmark Stadium erupted with emotion.
“I can’t remember a play that touched me like that in my life,” Allen said. “It was spiritual and I was just going around to my teammates saying God is real. You couldn’t have scripted it any better. I was just told it had been three years and three months since the last kickoff return, so that was pretty cool.”
In a rarity when it comes to most regular season games, the entire stadium was full well before the national anthem, with everyone in their seats waiting to honor Hamlin.
“That’s Bills Mafia,” Allen said. “That’s the love of Western New York. We really appreciate the support that they showed, not only us but Damar as well as the entire world with Damar.”
While this week hasn’t been the easiest one for the Bills, or the entire NFL for that matter, things began looking up toward the end of the week when Hamlin woke up, was extubated and began to speak with his teammates and family.
“Our spirits have been high since Thursday when we got the news,” Allen said. “We just wanted to come out and play free and play loose and play for him. That first kickoff, you couldn’t have scripted it any better.”
Despite the challenging week, not just for the Bills but for Hamlin and his family, this is a close-knit team and how they handled and experienced what happened has proven as much over the last seven days.
“We’re human,” Bills safety Dean Marlowe said. “We just feel like that, at that point in time, we were very sensitive to what went down and for that to happen to a part of our family was a little uncomfortable. But this team is built for times like these. All we could think about was picking one another up and playing for each other.”
And with a simple kickoff return to start the afternoon, Hines feels as though he shattered the tension that the community had been feeling all week.
“I think so,” he said. “In Cincinnati we learned that there are so many things bigger and that this is just a game. I think today brought life, not just to myself, but to the entire community.”
McDermott was quick to recognize the crowd and the impact they had on the team throughout the day.
“I really appreciate the crowd and their support,” McDermott said. “I was not sure how the players were going to handle it. But it was kind of surreal with that first play.”
Sunday afternoon gave new meaning to the term One Buffalo.
“That is unique with this team and this city,” McDermott said. “With One Buffalo and the synchronicity of the city, the team, as well as the Sabres, with professional sports teams that we have here. It’s very unique like that.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.