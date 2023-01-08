ORCHARD PARK — After a trying week as the team dealt with the tragedy regarding the health of safety Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills had to take the field Sunday to play the rival New England Patriots and with a win they would secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming AFC playoffs. In front of a packed house filled with emotion, the Bills outlasted the Patriots, partially due to three interceptions thrown by NE quarterback Mac Jones and a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns from Bills’ trade-dealing acquisition Nyheim Hines.

Surrounded by fans wearing Love for Damar shirts, waving thousands of signs honoring the second-year player, the feeling around the stadium was one of love and caring, with everyone’s hearts and minds on Hamlin, who is still at the University of Cincinnati medical center.

