TAMPA, Fla. — Medina High School alumna and University of South Florida junior Melanie Green capped off a record-setting season by being named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) 2022-23 Division I All-American Honorable Mention Team.
Green is one of only 50 student-athletes in the country selected for the prestigious recognition.
Green becomes the sixth USF Women’s Golf team member to be named to an All-American team and the first since 1999. She joins USF standouts Deborah Thomas (1984), Laurel Kean (1986), Anna Acker (1991), Susan Veasey (1991, ‘92 and ‘93), and Kelly Lagedrost (1999) in earning All-American honors.
In 2022-23 Green led the Bulls to a record-breaking season and NCAA Regional appearance. She ranked No. 12 in the country in scoring average (71.03) and was the 39th-ranked player in the country overall, according to Golfstat. Green earned her third American Athletic All-Conference honor, becoming only the fourth Bull with three all-conference honors, and led the Bulls with eight top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 finishes.
Green also made her second-consecutive NCAA appearance after qualifying for the NCAA Regional as an individual in 2022 and finishing tied for 27th.
Along the way, Green set seven USF individual season records and contributed to 16 USF team season records.
Green’s individual season records:
• 71.03 season scoring average
• No. 12 national scoring rating
• 22 rounds of par or better
• 90.1% finish percentage
• 113 season birdies
• 3.97 Par 4 scoring
• 4.78 Par 5 scoring
In addition, Green holds the USF career records for scoring average 72.13, par or better rounds 46, finish percentage 84.1%, and is second with 258 career birdies.
During her high school career with the Medina, Green was a three-time Section VI champion and a two-time NYSPHSAA champion.