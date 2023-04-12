BUFFALO — The high school swimming and diving season wrapped up weeks ago, but several GLOW region athletes who helped propel their school programs to great success have continued to shine at the youth level throughout late March and early April.
Mercury Swimming, a squad that features several athletes from Section V, recently took part in the open championship meet at Erie Community College, a three-day competition featuring 33 youth organizations, placing fourth overall behind a list of impressive finishes from several familiar names.
Avon’s Jessie Crye reached the final in all but one of her events at the championship meet (some events not listed in report), scoring much-needed points individually for her team and contributing to the team’s effort in various relays. Crye’s high school teammate, Kaitlyn Geary, reached the championship round in all but one of her events, earning a top-eight finish in the 200 butterfly while dropping over three seconds from her time in the 200 breaststroke (some times not listed in report).
Attica’s Libby Kibler was a key component in the team’s success swimming the relays, helping lead Mercury’s 800 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay teams to top-16 finishes. Geneseo’s Catherine Staley recorded a standout effort in the 100 IM, finishing within the top 16 and dropping over two seconds off her time to help her record a 14th-place finish. Natalee Shepard of Byron-Bergen/Le Roy not only dropped a second and a half off her best 100 freestyle time, but also helped the girls’ 400 medley relay to a top-10 finish.
At only 14 years old, Mandy Miller of Victory finished the meet with two top-16 finishes as she looks ahead to a bright future in the pool for the Blue Devils. Fellow Victor athlete, Morgan Wethey, recorded one of the most impressive individual efforts for Mercury, scoring the second-highest number of points after besting all of her previous personal-best times and reaching the final in all but one of her events.
Farmington’s Brianna Caffarelli helped contribute much-needed points, reaching the final in the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke, finishing 15th and 19th respectively. Sam Picciotti of HF-L finished with a strong swim in the 200 butterfly, dropping five seconds off her time.
Not to be outdone by the girls’ team, the Mercury boys’ team also fared well, with Attica’s Joe Parkhurst leading the way with a championship win in the 100 breaststroke. Batavia/Notre Dame’s Harrison Southall swam to two top-10 finishes, in the 100 butterfly where he finished 10th and the 100 IM where he finished fifth with a personal-best time of :56.38. Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Jackson Fix recorded a fine showing in the 200 backstroke, recording a personal-best time of 2:06.02.
HF-L’s Jack Wirth finished the meet with two top-eight finishes, in the 100 and 200 backstroke, breaking the two-minute barrier for the first time in the 200. Henrietta’s Aaron Merkl’s Aaron Merkl’s best swim of the day came in the 1650 freestyle, where he dropped over five-and-a-half seconds, finishing sixth overall. Merkl also dropped a second off his time in the 1000 freestyle, where he finished seventh. Henrietta’s Christopher Lewis put forth quite the showing, as he swam personal-best times in the 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 100 IM and 100 backstroke. Lewis also helped Mercury achieve success in the 800, 400 and 200-meter relays. Finally, Christian Vitale of HF-L finished up the short-course season with a personal-best time in the 100 freestyle and Eli Wethey of Victor was a key component in Mercury’s relays as he completed the quartet in all five relays over the weekend.
