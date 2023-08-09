BATAVIA — An early move by driver Jim Morrill Jr. put Metal Man in the perfect spot to win the lone $119,800 division of the New York Sire Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings at Batavia Downs on Tuesday night.
Hurrikane Hunter (Joe Chindano Jr.) grabbed the front off the gate and sped to the quarter in :27.3. But the lead was about to change as Metal Man charged hard from fourth in the turn and got to the top as they passed the grandstand at the half. Metal Man was well in gear and opened up a 1-¾ length lead heading to three-quarters as Duval Street (Jason Bartlett) moved into second outside of Hurrikane Hunter and It’s A Me Mario (Lauren Tritton) became a player three-deep around them both. Metal Man extended his lead to three lengths at the top of the stretch, but It’s A Me Mario was cutting into the deficit. As they headed down the lane, It’s A Me Mario could only get close to Metal Man, who cruised to the wire well in control and won in 1:53.
It was the first NYSS win, albeit the fifth overall this year for Metal Man ($4.60) who is owned by Fiddlers Creek Stable and trained by Travis Alexander.
Morrill ended the night with two wins on the card.
There were also three $20,000 NYSS Excelsior races on the card. The first was won by Storm The Court (Huntsville-Soft Wind Hanover) in 1:54.1 for driver Jason Bartlett, trainer Mark Silva and owner Dune Road Stables. The second went to Heisonthehunt (Huntsville-Hot Lemonade) in 1:56.1 for driver Jordan Stratton, trainer Claude Huckabone III and owner James Crawford IV. And the third was won by Bullville Stephano (Artiscape-Bullvillestephanie) in 1:54.4 for driver Jason Bartlett, trainer Steve Crevani and owner Crevani Farms.
