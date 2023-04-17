Mets call up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images/TNS Brett Baty of the New York Mets follows through on an eighth inning single against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Aug. 28, 2022, in New York City.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Mets have seen all they need to see. They’re calling up third baseman Brett Baty.

The club plans to have their No. 2-ranked prospect meet the team in Los Angeles ahead of their series against the Dodgers on Monday.

