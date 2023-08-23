ORCHARD PARK — Bills edge rusher Von Miller was present at Wednesday’s Bills practice, donning a helmet and leg pads while working with athletic trainers on the sideline during the early portion of the session.
“You can tell his energy level is rising a little bit as he’s getting closer to being green light and being able to go,” said fellow Bills EDGE A.J. Epenesa after Wednesday’s practice.
Miller has previously said that his goal is to return from his knee injury in time to face the New York Jets on Sept. 11, and the team has yet to rule him out. But with him remaining out of practice and on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list, time is growing shorter for the future Hall of Famer to be activated in time for Week 1 of the regular season. Teams will be forced to cut down to a final 53-man roster on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.
Other injury updates stemmed from Wednesday’s session, with linebacker Terrel Bernard returning on a limited basis, wearing pads while completing an extensive workout with athletic trainers before joining his teammates. Bernard did not participate in team drills or individual work.
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou returned to practice after an extended absence caused by a calf injury, while offensive lineman Greg Mancz returned after missing Tuesday’s session with a sore knee.
Quarterback Matt Barkley (elbow), wide receiver Khalil Shakir (sore ribs) and linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) each missed their second consecutive practice, while running back Jordan Mims was absent after appearing to suffer a blow to the mouth during Tuesday’s practice. Mims returned after sustaining the big hit up high on Tuesday but was not on the field on Wednesday.
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd was on the sideline in a jersey, without pads or a helmet, as the veteran was enjoying a rest day.
Early during practice, offensive lineman Connor McGovern suffered a knee injury and, although he remained on the practice field, did not participate after being tended to by athletic trainers. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported McGovern was sporting a leg sleeve on his injured knee after meeting with trainers but did not have his helmet in hand.
BIG DAY FOR TEAM ALLEN
Josh Allen was red-hot during Wednesday’s practice, as the Bills QB completed several touchdown passes throughout a highly productive session for Buffalo’s aerial attack.
Early during team drills, Allen connected with rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid down the right sideline, displaying great precision and arm strength. Later during the same period, Allen found WR Gabe Davis on the opposite sideline for a remarkable pitch and catch, just out of the reach of cornerback Christian Benford, who was in coverage on the play. Allen completed the early period with two consecutive completions to WR Stefon Diggs, who really turned things up later.
Allen’s lone blemish came a bit later when he tried to force a throw to Andy Isabella near the sideline. While the diminutive WR went up and to make a contested catch, CB Taron Johnson was there to rip the ball away for the interception. Isabella caught a couple of passes from Allen later in the session.
Allen really heated up later during red zone work, finding tight end Dawson Knox twice for touchdowns while he added a couple of scoring strikes to Diggs and one to Kincaid.
Buffalo’s backup quarterback Kyle Allen also performed well throughout the red-zone session, finding TE Quintin Morris and WR Tyrell Shavers for red-zone TDs and later hooking up with Deonte Harty on a short passing touchdown.
After the offense as a whole struggled on Tuesday, it had its way with the Bills’ defense on Wednesday, particularly in the passing game.
The Bills return to the practice field on Thursday before heading to Chicago to take on the Bears in the team’s final preseason game on Saturday at 1 p.m.