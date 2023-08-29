ORCHARD PARK — Various outlets reported Tuesday that Bills edge rusher Von Miller will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the regular season, requiring him to miss the team’s first four games of the 2023 campaign.
Buffalo’s first four regular-season contests include the team’s season opener at the New York Jets in Week 1, its Week 2 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, a Week 3 non-conference matchup with the Washington Commanders and a Week 4 divisional tilt versus the Miami Dolphins.
Miller was lost for the season due to an ACL injury he suffered during a 2022 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions and has subsequently endured a speedy rehab process that allowed him to make a push to open the season on the Bills’ initial 53-man roster. However, as Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said early during training camp, what’s most important is Miller’s long-term health and preparing him for what is expected to be a much more challenging back-half of the Bills’ ‘23 regular-season slate.
“We want to make sure he’s ready for the long haul,” said Beane in July. “We don’t want to rush him too much. He’s in a great headspace. He’s torn an ACL before. He’s a genetic freak, to be honest with you. He really is.”
Miller made a late charge to avoid the regular-season PUP list when he donned a helmet and leg pads for the first time this past Wednesday while enduring the most grueling workout he had experienced since training camp had opened several weeks before. But watching him participate in the exercise, he did not appear to be a player approaching 100% or even 90%. It seems the Bills took the conservative, appropriate approach in this circumstance, which should allow their top pass rusher to regain his top form before returning to game action.
Miller totaled 8 sacks, 12 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss before his season came to an abrupt halt after Week 11 last year.
In addition to the report regarding Miller’s status, another Bills pass rusher was involved in a reported trade on Tuesday, as former second-round pick Boogie Basham was sent to the New York Giants in exchange for a swap of late-round draft pics in 2025, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Basham was on the roster bubble throughout the preseason, during which he performed admirably, recording two sacks and two tackles for loss through the team’s three exhibition contests.
Basham heads to NY to join former Bills offensive coordinator, now-Giants head coach Brian Daboll and former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, who is the Giants GM. Since Buffalo selected him with the No. 61 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Basham recorded 4.5 sacks, 5 TFLs and an interception in 23 games played.
Several players were reportedly waived or released by the Bills over the past few days leading into Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline. Buffalo’s list of cuts, which were reported by a variety of outlets, including the Buffalo News and Syracuse.com, has included the following:
-WR Andy Isabella
-CB Alex Austin
-OL Nick Broeker
-OL David Quessenberry
-WR Tyrell Shavers
-DE Kameron Cline
-CB Kyron Brown
-OL Greg Mancz
-OL Ike Boettger
-DT Eli Ankou
-DE Shane Ray (injury settlement)
-WR Isaiah Coulter
-TE Jace Sternberger
-OL Garrett McGhin
-DT Cortez Broughton
-S Jared Mayden
-WR Dezmon Patmon
-LB DaShaun White
-RB Darrynton Evans
-TE Joel Wilson
-S Dean Marlowe
-S Zayne Anderson
-WR Marcell Ateman
-CB Ja’Marcus Ingram
-OL Richard Gouraige
-LB Travin Howard
-WR KeeSean Johnson
-DT Kendall Vickers
