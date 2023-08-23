ATTICA — This past Saturday, Full Contact Promotions presented the first ever ‘Attica Take Down’ event at Veterans Memorial Park in Attica.
It was a full afternoon and evening of fights featured wrestling, kickboxing and MMA events live in the cage that packed the house from start to finish. And despite one minor hiccup the night before the show, everything went better than Full Contact Promotions owner Bubba Abid could have expected.
“It was probably one of the best cards that I’ve ever matched in terms of level-wise with fighters,” Abid said. “Everybody loved it, we didn’t hear any complaints, there were no issues. Everything went on perfectly. We timed everything perfectly. This is probably the first card that we’ve done where everybody stayed until the last fight. Most cards you have people come and watch certain fights and, kind of, come and go, but the crowd was just high-intensity right until the last fight.”
On Friday night, Abid and company ran into what could have been potential bad news when a strong gust of wind blew through the town, ripping the main tent in half, bringing it to the ground. However, the tent company was out right away and nothing skipped a beat.
Much to the delight of Abid, who definitely had some butterflies in the weeks heading into the event.
“My anxiety level leading up to the show was probably the highest it has ever been,” Abid said. “During this time, I left in the beginning of July to go on vacation overseas, and I was still working on the fight card, matching the fighters, making sure they get their medicals, etc. done. It was a lot of anxiety because there’s a lot with an outdoor show where you don’t know what can happen. Wind, rain, just a lot of things. But it came together really well and we’re definitely open to doing more outdoor shows in other towns and hopefully Attica again.”
The event largely came about from the efforts of promoter and ring announcer Dan Kirkpatrick, a native of Attica. The outdoor event was something that he had been talking about for years, even prior to COVID, but Abid had his questions about hosting an event outside because of the variety of variables that come with it.
However, Kirkpatrick wasn’t going to let it go.
“Earlier in the year he had invited out the Mayor of Attica (Nathan Montford) to one of our shows in Rochester,” Abid said. “They came out, they loved it and they came out again in May and they said ‘yeah, I think it’s time to do a show in Attica.’ And I played it off like ‘yeah, whatever.’ Long story short, Dan goes ahead and puts through a special permit use to the town board to get voted on. We had originally had a show scheduled in Auburn the week before but we ended up going to the meeting and thought that the town board wasn’t going to approve the show. It wasn’t going to happen. But we went in and they approved it unanimously. So it put myself into this position to get the show ready within two-and-a-half months. We ended up cancelling our Auburn show and putting all our eggs into one basket and went to town with it.”
Among the winners on Saturday included Joe Crowley, Vincent Iannuzzo, Mason Lewis, Eric Massenburg, Tristan Carr, Shannon Rowe, C. James McLeod, Kaiden Ellis, Jacob Corcoran, Kevin Hixon, Michael Stevens, Jesse Pastore, Jayden Mazariegos, Brett Vallone, Curtis McIntyre, J. Rouse-Jackson and Armani Rosati.
The day also featured a number of high-level wrestling matches that included some of the top grapplers in the state, with one set to head to Michigan and another to the U.S. Army, while yet another is Top 25 Division I recruit in the country.
“The wrestling portion of it was fantastic,” Kirkpatrick said. “Everybody stopped what they were doing to watch that. It was really cool.”
‘Attica Take Down’ also featured an appearance by Attica High School alumnus and longtime professional MMA fighter Kyle Rozewski. Rozewski began his pro career in 2009 and would eventually move to China in 2014 to further enhance his career.
Rozewski would eventually capture multiple championships along the way. He put together an impressive seven-match winning streak and following his final victory in 2019 he would cap his career with a 27-12-1 MMA record, to go with an 18-8-2 kickboxing record.
He remains the only Attican ever to take part in UFC, as he has done so as a coach
Saturday was billed as his final time in the ring.
“It was a little different because Kyle is a pro MMA fighter,” Abid said. “In New York State it’s still pretty difficult to do pro MMA shows because of the medicals they require and the insurance issues. So we had to turn his fight into a pro-exhibition kickboxing fight. There was a lot of hoops that I had to go through to make sure the New York State Athletic Commission was OK with it. It put on a different atmosphere with him being from Attica and people coming out to see him. It was a little different than I was used to, crowd-wise, because that was basically his retirement fight. A lot of emotions in the hometown and at the show.”
Now that this event has gone off basically without a hitch, the sights of Abid and Full Contact Promotions have begun to be set on future events. And another outdoor day of fighting will definitely be in the cards.
“Definitely, possibly Attica again. I talked to a number of people out there and they loved it,” Abid said. “The Attica chief of police (Dean) Hendershott, he sent me an e-mail and couldn’t thank us enough for how we were precise with everything, our staff, our security. He said there were no issues before, during or after, so they were really happy with it and they are hoping for us to come back. We have a few things to tweak internally, but we have a lot more time to do things now rather than having just two-and-a-half months to put it together. And now we have a feeling of how an outdoor show is, so we can make some more changes ahead of time and have more people involved with an event like this.”