Le Roy, O-A advance in tournament openers

Steve Ognibene/For The Daily News Attica's Jack Janes boxes out Le Roy's Jean Agosto as Noah Wheeler looks on in the Pete Arras Memorial Tournament large-school championship game.

ATTICA — Just less than a month ago, the Le Roy and Attica boys basketball teams met in the opening round of the Lions Club Large School Tournament at GCC, with the Oatkan Knights using a big-time defensive effort to run away and advance to the title game. The two teams met again on Monday night, this time in Attica, and the result was no different.

Merritt Holly Jr. put together a monster game with 35 points and 12 rebounds and Le Roy used a big first quarter to take the lead for good en route to a 55-37 victory.

