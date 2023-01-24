ATTICA — Just less than a month ago, the Le Roy and Attica boys basketball teams met in the opening round of the Lions Club Large School Tournament at GCC, with the Oatkan Knights using a big-time defensive effort to run away and advance to the title game. The two teams met again on Monday night, this time in Attica, and the result was no different.
Merritt Holly Jr. put together a monster game with 35 points and 12 rebounds and Le Roy used a big first quarter to take the lead for good en route to a 55-37 victory.
Le Roy trailed 6-5 late in the opening frame but behind five points from Holley the Oatkan Knights finished the quarter on a 9-1 run and never trailed again.
Jean Agosto finished with six points and eight rebounds and Jake Higgins added six points and five boards as Le Roy moved back above the .500 mark at 8-7.
Cole Harding led the way for the Blue Devils with 15 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists as Attica dropped to 5-8.
Also for Attica, Landyn Thomas has four points, four assists and seven steals and Noah Wheeler chipped in with six points, three boards and a pair of assists.
GENESEO 50, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 21
Geneseo: MC Rollins (11 points); Caroline Capel (11 points); Tessa Salatel (10 points); Bridget McMaster (five points); Emily Lamb (five points).
Way-Co: Brooke Lander (14 points); Lily Mellick (five points).
BATH-HAVERLING 38, LETCHWORTH 34
Bath-Haverling: Meredith Czajkowski (21 points, seven rebounds, four assists); Leah Krelie (10 points, eight rebounds); Lola Coots (five points, two rebounds, two assists); Madison Coots (eight rebounds).
Letchworth: Annika Milillo (10 points, 11 rebounds); Morgan Brace (eight points, 14 rebounds); Alyssa Milillo (eight points).
Coach’s Quote: “We got down early by double digits, then made some adjustments and got ourselves back into the game by halftime. Sophomore Leah Krelie had a big night with a career high of 10 points and Lola Coots scored all five of her points late in the fourth quarter, including two foul shots to put the game away. Senior Meredith Czajkowski was strong all night finishing with a career high five 3-pointers. We are dealing with injuries right now that are causes some new players to have to step up and tonight they did that,” Bath-Haverling head coach Randy Abrams.
GENESEE REGION PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
The Genesee Region League named its boys and girls basketball Players of the Week for the week ending on January 22.
On the boys side, Attica’s Jack Janes and Pembroke’s Tyson Totten earned the selection in Division I, while Notre Dame’s Jordan Welker and Byron-Bergen’s Braedyn Chambry picked up the nods in Division II.
Janes made 9-of-10 3-pointers and finished with 33 points in a win over Lyndonville, while he added nine points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals while battling foul trouble in a loss to Notre Dame. Totten had another big week for the Dragons as he averaged 23 points in wins over Lyndonville and Elba.
Welker continued his solid season for the Fighting Irish as he scored 13 points to go with seven assists and five steals in a win over Kendall, while he came up huge with 28 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists in a tough win over Attica. Chambry also continued his impressive season as he scored 21 points in a narrow loss to O-A and added 16 points in a win over Alexander.
For the GR girls, Oakfield-Alabama sophomore Alea Groff was selected in Division I and Lyndonville sophomore Addison Dillenbeck was chosen in Division II.
In two wins for the Hornets last week, Groff scored a total of 27 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Meanwhile, as the Tigers went 1-1, Dillenbeck had 27 total points with 10 boards, eight steals and three blocks.
