GAINESVILLE — Following a slow start to the season, the Letchworth/Warsaw boys soccer team is starting to pick it up.
Senior Patrick Klump scored the only goal United would need in the first half off of an assist from Gunner Kemp as they would win their second straight game with a 2-0 shutout of Campbell-Savona.
Letchworth/Warsaw is now 2-0-1 in its last three games after an 0-2 start.
United got the insurance goal in the second half when senior Logan Sunda scored off of the helper from Gavin Kemp.
The Letchworth/Warsaw defense was outstanding all night, while netminder Luke Grisewood recorded his first shutout of the season in the win.
Girls Soccer
BATAVIA 10, GREECE ODYSSEY 0
The Blue Devils continued their dominant start to the season as three players scored multiple goals in the easy win.
Anna Varland led the way with a hat trick, while Ella Shamp and Addy O’Donnell each finished with a pair of goals for Batavia. Grace Parker, Lilly Mileham and Jaimin MacDonald all also scored for the Blue Devils.
Ava Higgins recorded her fourth shutout in as many games as Batavia moved to 4-0.
“The players took a few minutes to score but when they wanted to score they could,” Batavia head coach Roger Hume said. “We want to continue to be smart and work on handling the pressure.”
MOUNT MORRIS 2, LIMA CHRISTIAN 1
Sarina Johnson netted the game-winner with seven minutes left in regulation to give the Blue Devils the win.
Adriana Mann put Mt. Morris up 1-0 in the opening minute of the game off of an assist from Kaitlyn Petti before Lima Christian tied it up with nine minutes left in the half.
Abby Provo finished with 10 saves between the pipes in the win.
GENESEO 1, KESHEQUA 0
Maddie Mark scored the lone goal of the game off of an assist from Madi Ladelpha in the shutout win for the Blue Devils.
Caroline Capel recorded seven saves to pick up the shutout for Geneseo.
“I can’t say enough about the play of our keeper tonight,” Geneseo head coach Nick Drollette said. “Caroline has been with me for three seasons and tonight was probably the best game I’ve seen her play. Between her play in net and Heather Wright’s goal line clearance on a corner kick it’s safe to say the game ball goes to the keeper and defense.”
LIVONIA 0, PENN YAN 0
Mary Kwak made seven saves, while Hailey Kuhn and Olivia Freehan each played well in the tie for the Bulldogs.
Girls Volleyball
ATTICA SWEEPS HOLLEY (25-9, 25-11, 25-15)
Elise Dressel finished with 14 assists, seven aces and two kills and the Blue Devils served up 23 aces in the win over the Hawks.
Ellie Cusmano added seven kills and Morgan Borycki chipped in with six aces and three digs as Attica stayed unbeaten at 3-0.
PEMBROKE RALLIES PAST O-A (19-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15)
Reagan Schneider was outstanding with 10 kills and nine aces and Onolee Easterbrook added six blocks, five kills and two aces as the Dragons followed up their win at the Albion Tournament by beating the Hornets.
Jackie Neureuter dished out 12 assists and finished with four kills for Pembroke.
Allie Williams had four aces, three kills, two blocks and three digs and Sayde Bush had four kills and four digs in the loss for the Hornets.
BALANCE LEADS PAVILION OVER DANSVILLE (25-16, 25-14, 25-17)
Jayden Andrews led the way with five kills and Cori Gardner handed out five assists to go with three aces as the Golden Gophers cruised.
Also for Pavilion, Bryleigh Burns had two kills, two digs and an ace and Courtney Gurbacki added four aces in the win.
Brianna Blair paced the Mustangs in the losing effort with six kills and five digs.
NOTRE DAME CRUISES PAST W-C (25-10, 25-13, 25-4)
Jordan Dwyer rolled at the service line with 23 points to go with five aces and three digs in the easy win for the Fighting Irish.
Kaitlyn Landers finished with eight assists and two aces, Gianna Falleti had six aces and three kills and CJ Campagna had five kills and two digs for Notre Dame.
BYRON-BERGEN TOPPLES KENDALL (25-15, 25-9, 25-18)
Emma Bulduf was huge with six kills and nine aces as the Bees rolled to the straight-set win.
Rayne Sheard added nine aces and three kills and Olivia Senf had six aces and a kill in the victory for Byron-Bergen.
KESHEQUA HANDLES HAMMONDSPORT (28-12, 25-23, 25-21)
Abby Wood had two blocks, Julienne Wood had a pair of assists and Kayla Emerson served well in the three-set win for the Indians.
WARSAW STOPS FILLMORE (25-18, 25-20, 25-12)
Bella Noon handed out 23 assists and Jorgi Cox was big at the net with 11 kills as the Tigers swept on Monday.
Sophia Philips added eight kills in the win for Warsaw.
CAL-MUM ROLLS BY CANISTEO-GREENWOOD (25-8, 25-12, 25-8)
Brooke VanDyne led the way with 12 aces and Reba Kessler had 10 aces and four kills as the Raiders picked up their first win of the season.
Cal-Mum is now 0-1, 1-2.
Boys Soccer
BATH-HAVERLING 2, DANSVILLE 0
Cam Delaney finished with 14 saves in the losing effort for the Mustangs.
“Unfortunately we once again fell short of our goal,” Dansville head coach Steve French said. “We had many opportunities and a few corner kicks where the goalie from Bath made exceptional saves. Our goalie Cameron Delaney, once again, played amazing and kept us in the game. Unfortunately, we did not find the back of the net.”
No information was provided from Bath-Haverling.
KESHEQUA 4, CAL-MUM 3
Ian Hinrich had a goal and three assists to lead the Indians to the narrow win over the Raiders.
Owen Pike, Aiden Howe and Nash Howe also found the back of the net as Keshequa moved to 3-1.
PAVILION/YORK 3, LE ROY 1
Three different players hit the net for the Golden Gophers in the LCAA win over the Oatkan Knights.
Kyan Tiede opened the scoring for P/Y four minutes into the game, while Ethan Hall scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 25th minute off of an assist from Alex Rudgers.
Evan Kingdon then scored two minutes later for the 3-0.
Jack Currin scored in the second half to get Le Roy on the board.
Case Cummings finished with six saves in net in the win for P/Y.
PERRY 2, MOUNT MORRIS 1 (2 OT)
Holden Kelly scored the game-winner two minutes into the second overtime period to give the Yellowjackets the thrilling win.
Down 1-0 for much of the night, Kelly set up Dom Hurlburt with one minute left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
“It was an all-around great team effort and an important first win in the Livingston County,” Perry head coach Kevin Halsteter said.
GENESEO 3, AVON 2 (OT)
The Blue Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit with 22 minutes left to play and then won in overtime in the huge LCAA win.
Adam Neidermaier scored the game-winner off of a pass from Kellen O’Brien in the second overtime for Geneseo.
Cal Rowcliffe and Sam Chanler each scored late in regulation to send the game into extra tie, while Dom Agosto finished with seven saves in net for the Blue Devils.
Austin Lattuca and Dom Patti each scored unassisted goals in the losing effort for the Braves.
Geneseo moved to .500 at 2-2, while Avon fell to 2-1.