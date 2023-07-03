The Le Roy 12U All-Stars defeated Bolivar-Richburg, 10-0, in four innings to win their second straight game in their quest for a district championship. Le Roy scored six runs in the first inning behing RBIs from Matthew McCulley and Eddie Lathan. Drew Beachel and Michael Warner both pitched well in the win. Photos provided
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1