Oakfield-Alabama senior Lily Davis announced Tuesday she will attend SUNY Brockport and will swim for the Golden Eagles women's team next year. Lily has enjoyed an impressive career at O-A, including four Genesee Region All-Star Awards. A versatile swimmer, Lily has competed in and won every event throughout her career. She can boast exceeding sectional qualifying times for all events. "Lily has grown tremendously throughout her years in our program. She enjoys challenges and uses them as her driving force. She's a swimmer that is just fun to watch, tough and determined. Lily has cemented herself as the second most successful swimmer in program history behind Madi LaGrou. We can't wait to see what she does with the Golden Eagles," said O-A coach Kim Schildwaster. As Oakfield-Alabama's Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year, Lily also received recognition for success on the softball and soccer fields. Photo provided