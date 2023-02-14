Mt. Morris, Byron-Bergen boys grab nonleague wins

MT. MORRIS — The Mount Morris boys basketball team used a 40-17 stretch over the middle two quarters to run away from Holley for a 73-43 nonleague win on Monday night.
On Senior Night Payton Bownds led the way with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Navier Ford filled the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Mason Santini also had a solid night as he finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, while point guard Chase Young handed out three assists to go with his 11 points.
“We really got it done on the defensive end in the first half with good disciplined traps which lead to 16 steals at the break,” said Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout. “We finish the regular season off at 14-6 and most likely the No. 2 seed in class D2.”
BYRON-BERGEN 79, ALBION 55
Byron-Bergen: David Brumsted (Career-high 30 points, six rebounds, eight steals); Gianni Ferrara (10 points, eight assists); Brendan Pimm (12 points, eight rebounds); Ryan Muscarella (nine points, four assists).
Coach’s Quote: “Early in the game, we were a little distracted by things that were out of our control. We really emphasized focusing on the things we do well. I was very pleased with our response, especially in the third quarter,” said B-B head coach Roxanne Noeth.
Note: B-B played without big man Braedyn Chambry, who missed the game with an illness.
Keshequa: Bryan Flanagan (23 points, 15 rebounds); Aidan Upright (10 points); Ian Hinrich (nine points); Cassidy Chestnut (seven points).
DANSVILLE 71, LETCHWORTH 32
Dansville: Dawson Wadsworth (23 points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals); Collin Gray (15 points, four rebounds); Ethan Canfield (eight points, seven rebounds); Reid Martin (seven points); Tyler Harris (six points, eight rebounds, six steals, four assists); Reese Dixon (six points, three rebounds).
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (13 points).
KENDALL 42, ROCHESTER ACADEMY 20
Kendall: Ava LaMay (12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks); Danielle Offhaus (eight points, 12 rebounds, six blocks); Taigan Guerrero (eight points, four rebounds); Lauren Pilon (six points, 10 rebounds, four assists); Sophia Picardo (seven points, six steals).
PAVILION 59, MT. MORRIS 30
Pavilion: Lauren Kingsley (24 points, nine rebounds); Karlee Zinkievich (20 points, six assists); Kylie Conway (eight points).
Mt. Morris: Denishka Valentin (nine points); Shaniese Brown (eight points); Maria Caceres Pou (seven points).
Dansville: Taylor Hamsher (12 points, eight rebounds); Chelsie Tyler (11 points, three rebounds, three steals); Emma Allen (seven points, 12 rebounds); Megan Tyler (six points, five rebounds); Kali Meyer (six points).
Newark: TaKyla Vaughn (12 points).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.