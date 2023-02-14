Mt. Morris, Byron-Bergen boys grab nonleague wins

File Photo Even without big man Braedyn Chambry, Byron-Bergen ran past Albion on Monday night.

MT. MORRIS — The Mount Morris boys basketball team used a 40-17 stretch over the middle two quarters to run away from Holley for a 73-43 nonleague win on Monday night.

On Senior Night Payton Bownds led the way with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Navier Ford filled the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds and five steals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1