The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball Legaue West Division champion Batavia Muckdogs have announced their final 10 more members to their 2023 roster. The final Muckdgos include Giuseppe Arcuri from Saint Leo University, James Aselta from Lafayette College, Garrett Beaver from Salisbury University, Tucker Beving University of Wisconsin-Stout, Trace Florio from Lafayette College, Sean Ladd from Dallas College Mountain View, Eric Swiencicki from Le Moyne College, Michael Pedraza from Kentucky St. University, Ben Webber from Salve Regina University, and Lucas Lopez from St. Thomas University.
Arcuri is an infielder from Saint Leo University. This past year saw Arcuri crush the ball when he hit four home runs, 17 RBIs, and a .934 on base slugging. Also in 2017, Arcuri won a state championship with the Allentown Redbirds.
Aselta is a utility guy from Lafayette College. With an 86 mile per hour fastball in his arsenal as well as being able to play behind the plate and in the infield, Aselta will be a great platoon option for this muckdogs roster. His freshman year saw him pitch 10 2/3 innings, while he had eight at-bats, and had a perfect fielding percentage.
Beaver is a pitcher from Salisbury University. Beaver will be a great addition to the Batavia bullpen due to his 9.2 innings of relief
work this past season, he put up a 2.79 era, 11 strikeouts and a 1.03 whip.
Beving is a pitcher from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Beving in his freshman season had eight appearances and recorded 38 strikeouts, a 3-1 record, and opponents had a .239 batting average when he was on the mound.
Florio is a left-handed pitcher from Lafayette College. Trace in high school was named Most Valuable Pitcher and was a member of the All-FAA First Team his junior season.
Ladd is a first and third baseman from Dallas College Mountain View. This past season saw Ladd have a .282 batting average, two home
runs, and a .791 on base slugging. Also on stolen bases he went an efficient 6-for-7.
Swiencicki is a pitcher from Le Moyne College. Swiencicki in his 29 innings pitched this last season he went 2-1 in his 14 total
appearances, with 34 strikeouts, and only eight walks.
Pedraza is a pitcher from Kentucky St. University. Pedraza is another addition to the bullpen after he threw 30 2/3 innings and struck out 32 this past season.
Webber is a pitcher from Salve Regina University. The second tallest pitcher on the team, Webber had three starts in which he did not have a loss to his name and also recorded 12 strikeouts to only three walks in previous seasons.
Lopez is a second baseman from St. Thomas University. This past season, Lopez had a .216 batting average along with 12 runs
batted in and a .346 on-base percentage.
You can catch the brand new 2023 Batavia Muckdogs complete roster in their home opener at Dwyer Stadium against the Elmira Pioneers on Saturday, June 3. Following the opener will be a fireworks display for all to enjoy. For both individual and season tickets, as well as keeping up with future games and promotional nights, visit the website at https://www.canusamuckdogs.com/ or call (585)-524-2260!