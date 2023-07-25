BATAVIA — Following a trip to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League championship series last summer, the Batavia Muckdogs picked up right where they left off, carrying first place in the PGCBL’s West Division into the final week of the 2023 regular season and punching their ticket to the postseason for the second consecutive year.
The Muckdogs post a 25-13 record entering Tuesday’s matchup with the Niagara Power (19-17), which places them atop the West and ahead of the second-place Elmira Pioneers, who sit one game back of the division lead with just four games remaining on their regular season slate. The ‘Dogs have five games remaining, including a double header against the Newark Pilots (11-25) on Thursday at Dwyer Stadium. Batavia plays Newark in its remaining three games, scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday — the final day of the regular season. The team’s first playoff game is expected to be Sunday or Monday, with the site of the postseason opener depending upon where the team finishes within the divisional standings after Saturday’s action concludes.
Batavia enters Tuesday’s action having endured challenges offensively and in the field this season. But the team’s pitching prowess has helped it produce another playoff-caliber campaign.
While ranked near the middle of the pack in total runs scored (195), the Muckdogs have allowed opponents to score the second-fewest amount of earned runs in the PGCBL, while the Batavia staff has walked the fewest number of batters of any team in the league. Leading the way for the Muckdogs hurlers have been four stars that have all accumulated sub-2.50 ERAs through over 32 innings pitched.
Highlighting the group is Batavia native and Alexander High School graduate Ty Woods, who has recorded a 2.41 ERA through 33 2/3 innings pitched. During his time on the rubber, Woods has allowed just 23 hits while striking out 25 opposing batters. Julian Pichardo, in his third season with the team, has been another force within the Batavia staff, compiling a 2.38 ERA while allowing 34 hits and striking out 49 through 41 2/3 innings. Both Pichardo and Woods, along with Jack Keeler, have been the ‘Dogs top starting pitchers, with Keeler adding a slim 1.98 ERA through 36 1/3 innings pitched, while Ryan Kinney has been the team’s stalwart in relief, appearing in such a role on seven occasions en route to recording a tidy 0.84 ERA. In 32 innings pitched, Kinney has allowed just 10 hits, struck out 36 opposing batters and added a complete game in one of his three starts this season.
Offensively, Batavia is batting just .250 as a team, with just three players posting plus-.300 batting averages entering Tuesday night’s action. Catcher Adam Agresti leads the team, batting a .343 clip with 10 doubles, 12 runs scored and a team-leading 24 RBI. He’s also walked 22 times. Outfielder Matt DeStefano is batting .319 on the season, having scored 13 runs and knocked in 10 RBI. Infielder Giuseppe Arcuri rounds out the ‘Dogs top three in terms of batting average, with a .302 mark to go with 18 runs scored and 20 RBI. While batting a slim .232, Batavia starting right fielder Josh Leadem has been a menace on the basepaths, reaching 24 times via a walk, stealing a league-leading 29 bases while being caught just five times and scoring a team-high 32 runs.
Batavia manager Joey ‘Skip’ Martinez, who has managed the team since its move to the PGCBL three seasons ago, recently recorded his 75th victory with the Muckdogs, his 100th as a PGCBL manager. Martinez previously coached the Utica Blue Sox of the league’s East Division.
The entire PGCBL playoff pool will have a tall task ahead of them during their respective treks toward a championship, with the league-leading and defending PGCBL champion Amsterdam Mohawks sitting at 34-4, having run away with the East title for the second consecutive season.