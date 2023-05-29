The West Division Champion Batavia Muckdogs are happy to welcome the newest members of the team for the upcoming 2023 PGCBL season, as well as some familiar faces.
Two players that will be returning with pitcher Aidan Cooney from the University of Rochester, as well as pitcher Dylan Kinney from Xavier University of Louisiana.
The eight newcomers on the list are highlighted by pitcher Tyler Gibson from Houghton University coming out of Albion and pitcher Tyrone Woods out of Genesee Community College via Alexander,
Among the others are three St. John’s commits that include catcher Adam Agresti, two-way player Chad Falcon, and catcher Cristian Bernardini. Other newcomers to the Muckdogs include 6-3, 308 pound pitcher, Rijnaldo Euson from Georgia Southwestern University, 6-9 pitcher Casey Sabiers from Long Island University, infielder Noah Sorenson from the University of Connecticut,
Gibson, limited in his work, has thrown an impressive 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, securing a 1-0 record.
Woods is a junior pitcher at GCC and is averaging 10.80 strikeouts a game. A three-sport star for the Trojans, Woods missed out on his senior baseball season due to COVID-19 but as a junior he finished the season with an ERA of 1.40 and 82 strikeouts.
Cooney is a sophomore relief pitcher from the University of Rochester. Cooney is a force to be reckoned with out of the bullpen, tossing 12 innings with one save, while holding opponents to a .211 batting average. Cooney’s best appearance of the year came when he let up one hit with three strikeouts in three innings of work against Catholic.
Kinney is a sophomore lefthanded pitcher from Xavier University of Louisiana. Kinney has thrown 7 1/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, allowing opponents to only bat .222 against him on his way to a 1-0 record.
Agresti is a catcher committed to St. John’s University. Agresti is a defensive star behind the plate, averaging a 1.89 pop time to accompany his cannon of an arm. On the offensive side, Agresti barrels up the ball 71% of the time with an average exit velocity of 92.6 MPH.
Falcon is a two-way player committed to St. John’s University. Falcon is impressive in both regards, posting a .406 batting average and .673 slugging percentage to go with his impressive pitching resume, where the lefty threw 39 2/3 innings of 3.18 ERA ball, striking out 28 along the way.
Bernardini is catcher/outfield hybrid committed to St. John’s University. Bernardini provides some pop with his bat, as he slugged 11 extra-base hits on his way to a .726 slugging percentage.
Euson is a sophomore pitcher from Georgia Southwestern University. The southpaw had himself a dominant campaign, going 9-1 in 14 games started and 90 innings of work. Posting a 3.00 ERA, Euson averaged 11.70 strikeouts per game.
Sabiers is a sophomore pitcher from Long Island University. Sabiers, a towering presence from the mound, is a Division 1 talent that threw 38 innings of 2.50 ERA ball, striking out 51 batters in the process.
Sorenson is a sophomore infielder from the University of Connecticut. Sorenson brings versatility to the team as he is a slick fielder while also being a threat on the basepaths, swiping 11 bags, the most on his team.
Among the many newcomers joining the reigning champs are outfielder Anthony Calabro, and first baseman/outfielder Henry Daniels, both coming from the University of West Georgia.
Calabro, a 6’0, 185 pound junior, comes from St. John’s, Florida. A Division II Player of the Year candidate, Calabro had an excellent season batting .418 and mashing 14 home runs on his way to a 1.225 OPS. The speedster also stole 17 bases this spring.
Daniels, a 6’5, 220 pound junior, is from Norman Park, Georgia. Daniels, the first base/outfield hybrid mashed 15 home runs with a .634 slugging percentage.
Along with these new assets, many familiar faces are returning for another year of Muckdogs’ baseball. Among these include Batavia native Alex Hale, Trey Bacon, Julian Pichardo, Josh Leadem, Caleb Rodriguez, 2021 Muckdog Brice Mortillaro, Ryan Kinney, and Tyler Henshaw.
Hale is a junior pitcher from Niagara County Community College. Hale, who throws an 86 mile per hour fastball, has been limited this
season due to injury, striking out three in three innings with no runs allowed.
Bacon is a junior utility player and pitcher from St. Petersburg College. Bacon recently averaged eight strikeouts per nine innings at Santa Fe Community College. Last summer for Batavia, Trey performed at a high level with a 1.59 ERA, on his way to 2nd-Team PGCBL honors.
Pichardo is a senior pitcher from the University of Fort Lauderdale. Pichardo will be returning for his third stint with the Muckdogs. His first year with Batavia saw him clock in with a 2.45 ERA in 55 innings pitched along with 42 strikeouts. Last year Pichardo pitched a 3.20 ERA while striking out 17 batters in 19 innings. Pichardo also won a championship playoff game last year for the Muckdogs.
Leadem is a senior outfielder from the University of Rochester. Leadem is making his return to the team after playing this year for the University of Rochester where across three seasons there, he’s accumulated a career .334 average and 61 stolen bases. Leadem hit two walk offs this season, including a grand slam in this year’s Liberty League tournament against RIT. Last season with Batavia, Leadem led the team with a .348 batting average and 29 stolen bases, on his way to 2nd-team PGCBL honors.
Rodriguez is a senior shortstop from Kean University. Rodriguez will be making his return to Batavia after bumping up his batting average from .252 his sophomore season to .331 his junior season at Kean University. This year he also finished with a .434 on base percentage and 23 RBIs.
Mortillaro is a sophomore catcher from Georgia Southwestern University. After a year off from the Muckdogs, Mortillaro will be returning to the team. In his 2022 campaign at Georgia Southwestern University he posted a .432 on base percentage, .745 OPS, and in his entire collegiate career has never made an error.
Kinney is a senior pitcher from Xavier University of Louisiana. Kinney will make his way back to Batavia this year. This past season saw Kinney continue to perform well pitching in 19 innings and collecting 24 strikeouts.
Henshaw is a sophomore pitcher from Potomac State. Henshaw has been dominant this season with Potomac State, averaging 10.15 strikeouts per game while holding opponents to only a .242 batting average while he’s on the bump.
The Muckdogs have also started to round out the roster with players that include Rashad Robinson from Bishop State Community College, Kyle Hetherington from Lipscomb University, Galvin Sims Jr. from Dyersburg State Community College, Thomas Blaydes from the University of Rochester, Victor Alongi from Genesee Community College, Zach Kasperowicz from from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Preston Prince from Niagara University, Matt DeStefano from Stony Brook College, Steven Oates from Stillman College, and Jack Keeler from the University of Fort Lauderdale.
Robinson is a freshman second baseman/outfielder from Bishop State Community College. Robinson has been impressive at the plate with a .388 batting average and also possesses the ability to bring his teammates home with 31 RBI to match.
Hetherington is an outfielder from Lipscomb University. In his first year of Division I baseball Hetherington proved he belonged with a .500 average including a 1.250 on base slugging as well as 2 home runs in only 8 at bats.
Sims Jr. is an infielder from Dyersburg State Community College. This past year he was ranked in the top 500 of all JUCO players going into the spring 2023 season. In his senior season of high school, he had a .500 batting average, 1.434 on base slugging, and 34 RBIs.
Blaydes is a pitcher from the University of Rochester. In his junior season, Blaydes had eight appearances for the Yellow Jackets
in which he had three strikeouts in two innings against St. Lawrence, and impressively struck out the side against Cairn.
Alongi is an infielder from Genesee Community College. This past season, Alongi had a .348 batting average, a 979 on base slugging, and had an efficient 7-of8 on stolen bases.
Kasperowicz is a catcher from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Before arriving at the Division I level, Kasperowicz played at Bergen Community College, where he had a .353 batting average along with a .500 on base percentage.
Prince is a lefty pitcher from Niagara University via Hilton. In his 10 2/3 innings pitched this past season for Niagara, Prince racked up 12 strikeouts.
DeStefano is an outfielder from Stony Brook College. Being in the outfield is where DeStefano’s value on the baseball field shows, as this past season he had a perfect fielding percentage. DeStefano also scored the game winning run against New Jersey Institute of Technology. DeStefano’s brother Mike appeared in 11 games for the Muckdogs last season.
Oates is a pitcher from Stillman College. This past season on the mound saw him strikeout 30 batters in only 28 innings. Oates finished with a record of 2-2 in his six starts, and only allowed two home runs.
Keeler is a pitcher from the University of Fort Lauderdale. Jack in his sophomore season made some giant improvements lowering his ERA from a 4.63 to a 2.41. In this past season Jack also recorded 27 strikeouts and allowed no home runs.
The entire Batavia team will begin their quest to repeat as West Division Champions with their home opener at Dwyer Stadium against the Elmira Pioneers on Saturday, June 3. Following the opener will be a fireworks display for all to enjoy.