After battling their way through the early portion of the season, the Muckdogs have suddenly gotten red-hot, winning five straight games entering Monday night’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action.
Over the past week, the ‘Dogs won six of their eight scheduled matchups, including splitting a doubleheader with the Jamestown Tarp Skunks this past Wednesday. Batavia’s romp began with a tight 6-5 win over the Elmira Pioneers this past Monday and concluded with the five-game winning streak, during which the Muckdogs have outscored opponents 35-17.
A significant factor in Batavia’s recent success has been the contribution of 6-foot-5 right-handed reliever Ryan Kinney, who has worked his way to a slim 0.77 ERA and a 2-0 record through his six appearances. Over 11 2/3 innings pitched, Kinney, a native of Winter Haven, FL, has struck out 16 batters and walked just four while allowing only three hits. Kinney has appeared twice during the ‘Dogs recent five-game winning streak, earning the decision in an 8-5 win over the Geneva Red Wings on Sunday after going 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. Opponents are batting a paltry .079 against Kinney this season.
Offensively, Westbury native Matt DeStefano leads the Muckdogs in batting average with a .387 mark through 15 games. He is currently riding a three-game hitting streak, during which he has reached base nine times, including four singles, a double, a triple and three walks.
Batavia has a day off Monday but returns to action on Tuesday, when it will host the Niagara Power at 6:35 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.