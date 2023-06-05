BATAVIA — Caleb Rodriguez’ RBI bunt single proved to be the difference during an exciting high-scoring matchup between the host Batavia Muckdogs and visiting Niagara Power on Sunday evening.
On ‘Daily News Night’ at the Stadium, the ‘Dogs outlasted the scrappy Power, 8-7, with Rodriguez’ bunt back to the pitcher in the bottom of the eighth inning scoring Lucas Lopez and providing Batavia with one-run lead before they nailed down the victory with a clean top of the ninth.
Ryan Kinney came on in relief of Alex Hale, who relieved starter Jack Keeler, in the top of the sixth and hurled three scoreless innings, during which he struck out five Niagara batters while earning his first victory of the season. Rijnaldo Euson was called upon to close the deal, recording a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Keeler pitched the first three innings, scattering five hits while allowing five runs, four of which were earned, and striking out four against a lone walk. Hale worked the next two frames, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out one and walking one.
Offensively, Batavia was powered by Giuseppe Arcuri who finished 3-for-3 with a walk, run scored and two RBI. Arcuri is batting .333 through his team’s first three games of the season, as is Matt DeStefano, who finished Sunday’s win 1-for-4 with three RBI. The team’s top hitters, leadoff batter Josh Leadem (.444) and Lucas Lopez (.429), each recorded a hit in the win over Niagara.
The Power were propelled by multi-hit games from Jack Strong, Billy Morris and Jackson Frey, while Tom Bednarski pitched well over the final three innings of relief, allowing three hits and one run while being hit with the tough-luck loss.
Niagara begins its season at 0-1, while the ‘Dogs are now 2-1 after splitting two games against the Elmire Pioneers, including the team’s season opener on Friday and its home opener on Saturday. The Muckdogs fell, 11-9, on Friday before responding with a 5-4 win on Saturday in Batavia.
During Saturday’s win, Julian Pichardo hurled six strong innings, collecting eight strikeouts while earning the win. Trey Bacon came on in the ninth for the save, striking out two. Leadem went 1-for-3 with a walk, home run and two runs scored, while Anthony Calabro added a hit, two walks and two RBI, which proved to be the difference in the game.
On Friday, Preston Prince got the start for Batavia and lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out four. Leadem finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, three stolen bases and three RBI, while Rashad Robinson recorded a 2-for-3 afternoon, including a walk, a couple of runs scored and three stolen bases. Henry Daniels went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI.
Batavia is back in action on Tuesday, when they will host Niagara at 6:35 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.