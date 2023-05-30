BATAVIA — The Batavia Muckdogs are just days from beginning their third season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League as they will open the 2023 campaign this weekend.
Batavia is scheduled to begin the season on the road at Elmira on Friday night, while the home opener is set for Saturday at Dwyer Stadium. Saturday’s game will begin a slate of 29 home games for the Muckdogs this season.
On Tuesday, the Muckdogs participated in their Black-Red intrasquad scrimmage as they continue to work themselves into shape. With plenty of new players and a few familiar faces, Batavia will have a lot to live up to following last summer’s success.
Last season, the Muckdogs captured the West Division Championship, while they came within one win of winning the PGCBL title, falling to Amsterdam in three games.
The 2022 campaign was a banner one for Batavia, but it had to overcome numerous obstacles. Player departures and frustrating losing streaks slowed the Muckdogs down at times but they were able to rebound for the divisional title.
The Muckdogs started last season off hot and burst right out of the gate, going 10-2 in their first 12 games. Throughout the season the team stuck together and rallied behind Manager Skip Martinez. Batavia would bounce back from an up-and-down stretch to win five of its final six games heading into the postseason to earn the No. 1 seed in the West Division.
After finishing 22-19 in their first season in the PGCBL, the Muckdogs jumped that to an impressive 30-15 last season.
As in the first two years, a number of former local high school players will dot the Muckdogs’ roster this summer. The local players on this year’s team will include the likes of Batavia High School alumnus Alex Hale, Alexander’s Tyrone Woods and Albion’s Tyler Gibson.
Hale appeared in seven games last season for Batavia and was 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA.
Among the many familiar faces that will be returning for another year of Muckdogs’ baseball are Trey Bacon, Julian Pichardo, Josh Leadem, Caleb Rodriguez, Brice Mortillaro (from the 2021 season), Ryan Kinney, and Tyler Henshaw.
Leadem will be the leading returning hitter for Batavia after he batted .348 with eight doubles, 33 runs scored and 22 runs batted in, while he also stole 29 bases.
Rodriguez hit .254 in 30 games last season with 15 runs scored and eight RBIs in 2022; Bacon hit .244 with five runs scored and seven runs batted in, while he was also 3-0 with a 1.58 ERA and three saves; Henshaw was 1-1 in 10 games with a 1.95 ERA; Pichardo was 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.
The ace of the West Division champions last season, Nolan Sparks was named the 2022 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Pitcher of the Year.
In Batavia’s second year as a collegiate summer ball team, Sparks was the first Muckdog to win a major award from the PGCBL.
The Aurora, Colorado, native was outstanding across 41 2/3 innings of work for the Muckdogs. In nine regular-season appearances, which included eight starts, the right-hander surrendered only one earned and led all qualified pitchers with a 0.22 earned-run average. It’s the first time a qualified pitcher finished with a sub-1.00 ERA in the league since Amsterdam Mohawk Cameron Enck logged a 0.32 ERA during the summer of 2016.
Overall, the University of Rochester then-junior went 5-1 with one save and 45 strikeouts against only nine walks. Sparks compiled a paltry 0.67 WHIP with a .131 batting average against. Of the 19 hits Sparks surrendered, only three went for extra bases and none left the yard. Five of his nine appearances were of the scoreless variety.
Starting with the home opener, Batavia will have three straight games at Dwyer Stadium, while the Muckdogs will play five of their first eight contests in Batavia.
Batavia is also scheduled to close the season with three of four games at home.