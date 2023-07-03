BATAVIA — Consistent competition has been difficult to come by for the Batavia Muckdogs over the past week, as entering Monday’s game against the Erie-Buffalo, the ‘Dogs had seen three of their past five games postponed due to wet weather conditions.
Despite the lull, Batavia (15-8) returned to action against E-B at Dwyer Stadium for its premature Independence Day celebration before it hit the road to meet the Niagara Power on the July 4 holiday (results for Monday’s game not complete before press time — Monday, 5 p.m.).
Leading into their game on July 3, the Muckdogs saw a season-high seven-game winning streak come to an end on Friday with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Power. Before the tough loss to Niagara, Batavia, which sits in first place in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West Division, had outscored its opponents 43-25 during its extended romp.
Leading Batavia offensively through the team’s first 23 games has been Adam Agresti, who has recorded a team-high .358 batting average (minimum 25 at bats), including five doubles, while walking 10 times and knocking in 11 RBI. The catcher/first baseman has reached base in 10 straight games, a stretch which included a six-game hitting streak from June 19-23.
Julian Pichardo, a third-year player for the ‘Dogs, sits at 2-0 through 30 innings pitched, sporting a 1.80 ERA in five outings, during which he has struck out 35 batters and walked only three. Pichardo’s latest start came in a win over the Power this past Friday, when the Batavia ace hurled six innings, allowed just one unearned run on four hits, and struck out six. Pichardo’s 35 strikeouts leads all PGCBL pitchers before the beginning of action on July 3.
The Muckdogs will play 10 games over the next nine days, a daunting stretch that includes two matchups against the second-place Jamestown Tarp Skunks (12-7). Niagara (11-7) sits a .5 game back of second place. Batavia is one of many teams within the PGCBL that are staring up at the league-leading and defending PGCBL Champion Amsterdam Mohawks (23-1).