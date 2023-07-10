The Muckdogs remain red-hot, firmly establishing their position atop the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West Division following a four-game winning streak that began with a July 4 victory over the Niagara Power.
Following the 3-2 win over the Power, Batavia racked up wins over the Jamestown Tarp Skunks, Geneva Red Wings and Elmira Pioneers, outscoring their opponents 18-4 during the three victories. The ‘Dogs (19-8) are three games ahead of the second-place Tarp Skunks (14-9) with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Pacing the Muckdogs during their recent spurt has been Adam Agresti, who is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he has increased his batting average from .358 to a steamy .409 and his OPS from a solid .858 to an incredible 1.045. During his five-game romp, Agresti has recorded five doubles, four RBI, and three runs scored while also walking three times and being hit by a pitch once. The right-handed catcher leads the team with nine doubles and 15 RBI.
Alexander High School alumnus Ty Woods has been a steady force for the Batavia pitching rotation, totaling 21.2 innings pitched through four starts, including a 6 2/3 inning effort in the Muckdogs’ Independence Day win over the Power. Woods allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out four during the victory, trimming his ERA to an impressive 2.91. The right-hander (2-0) has lasted at least six innings in three of his four starts this season, highlighted by six shutout frames during his team’s 9-0 win over the Auburn Doubledays on June 16.
Batavia will head to Jamestown on Monday night to take on the Tarp Skunks before enjoying a six-game homestand beginning on Tuesday.