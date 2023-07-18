BATAVIA — After a slow start to the season, the Batavia Muckdogs quickly kicked things into high gear and have held the top spot within the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West Division since going on a four-game toot that spanned from June 15-17.
Since that winning streak, the ‘Dogs built a near-five-game lead within the division. But following a recent rough patch, Batavia (21-12) is in danger of relinquishing what has turned into only a half-game advantage over the second-place Elmira Pioneers (20-12), who are nipping at the Muckdogs’ heels.
Entering Tuesday night, Batavia has 10 games remaining on its regular-season schedule, none against the Pio’s. Elmira has 13 games remaining on its regular-season slate, including a double header against the league-worst Geneva Red Wings (8-23) on Tuesday. With three games in hand, the Pioneers are set up to make a run at the defending divison champion Muckdogs over the next couple of weeks.
Trailing Batavia and Elmira in the divisional standings are the Jamestown Tarp Skunks (18-12) and Niagara Power (18-13), both of whom sit within two games the Muckdogs’ lead within the West. With the divisional race as hot as ever, expect an exciting last couple of weeks of PGCBL baseball.
Batavia returns to action on Tuesday at Jamestown before hosting a three-game homestand, including matchups against the Tarp Skunks, Newark Pilots (8-20) and non-league opponent, the Buffalo Diesel.