BATAVIA — The Genesee County YMCA and Batavia Muckdogs came together on Saturday afternoon for the Y’s annual Challenger Baseball event. The event took place at Dwyer Stadium and featured 20 challenger athletes sharing the field with the Muckdogs players. The athletes enjoyed fun drills and a game against the Muckdogs to conclude the event.
The challenger athletes will return to Dwyer Stadium Saturday night to throw the first pitch before the ‘Dogs matchup with the Auburn Doubledays.
The YMCA’s Challenger Sports program serves kids ages 5-21 with developmental and other disabilities.