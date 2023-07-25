FARGO, ND — This past week, a trio of GLOW Region wrestlers took part in the annual USA Wrestling 16U and Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota with the chance to pick up All-American status in both Freestyle and Greco Roman.
Casper Stewart and Tymothey Murrell, both from Batavia/Attica, and Byron-Bergen’s JC Starowitz all participated in the prestigious annual event, which began on Monday, July 17 and was capped last Friday.
Stewart, who will be a senior this year and finishing off his incredible high school career, put together the best results of the three over the week. Stewart, who had an interesting Greco Roman tournament, to say the least, earned All-American status for the third time, though he would have to bow out later in the Juniors tournament due to a knee injury suffered early on.
At 152 pounds, Stewart rolled in the Round of 64, 12-2, over Colorado’s Jonathan Malovich. In the Round of the 32, Stewart was able to edge Mitchell Faglioni of Virginia, 3-1. In the Round of 16, Stewart, again, was on cruise control with an 8-0 blanking of Illinois’ Fernando Lopez, placing him in the quarterfinals.
In the quarters he would face U17 World Champion Joel Adams. Adams took a 9-6 victory, but the match was protested due to a missed call that would have put Stewart up in the match. The protest was granted and the two would have to wrestle again, with Adams putting together a 10-2 victory in the second bout.
Stewart’s knee injury came in the first matchup with Adams.
Stewart would go on to a 12-2 technical fall win over Alabama’s Daishun Rowe in the Consolation quarterfinals before having to default.
Meanwhile, wrestling a 145 pounds, Stewart would advance to the Consolation Round of 12 (blood round) and was one victory away from All-American status in freestyle.
In Round 1 (round of 128), Stewart took care of Jackson Young of New Jersey via 10-0 technical fall. In the Round of 64, Stewart once again cruised, this time with a pin of Antonio Alvila of Wyoming in just 1:17.
On Day 2 in the Round of 32, Stewart again picked up a 10-0 technical fall win, this time over Parker Pisarchick of Pennsylvania. Stewart would then outlast Illinois’ Noah Manuel Tapia 10-6 in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Stewart would drop his first Freestyle match of the tournament in the Round of 8 against Logan Paradice of Georgia, to fall back to the Consolation Round. In the Round of 12, Stewart dropped a hard-fought, 15-10 decision to Minnesota’s Alex Braun.
Grappling at 195 pounds, Murrell — who will also be a senior this year — dropped his first match of the Freestyle tournament, 12-2 to Wisconsin’s Connor Mirasola, moving him to the consolation round.
In the first round of the consolation bracket, Murrell outlasted Nebraska’s Caleb Schwerfeder 3-1. In the second round of the consolation side of the event, Murrell was pinned by Maykia Smith of Utah in 2:23.
Starowitz, who will be heading into his junior season, wrestled the Freestyle event at 182 pounds.
Starowitz coasted in his first match in the Round of 128 with am 11-0 technical fall over Iowa’s Andy Frankie. Starowitz would then, however, drop his next two matches — a pinfall in 3:42 to Washington’s Kaden Eldridge in the Round of 64 and a pin at the hands of Washington’s Josh Morau in the second round of the consolation.
In the 16U Greco Roman event, at 182 pounds Starowitz would fall in both of his matches. In the Round of 64 he was beaten by 9-0 technical fall by Iowa’s Brayden Koesrter, while in the Consolation Round of 64 he fell to Hunter Eastin of Illinois, 8-0.
In the Greco Roman Juniors, also at 182 pounds, Murrell also succumbed in both of his matches as well — 9-0 to Kansas’ Connor Padgett in the Round of 128 and 11-2 to Pennsylvania’s Matt Clarke in the Consolation Round.