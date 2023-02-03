LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After completing a record-setting career at Avon High School, Braves alumna Joleigh Crye has gone on to accomplish great things at the next level, at the University of Cincinnati, where she has burst her way into the record books during just her first season of collegiate swimming.
Crye recently improved upon her own UC women’s program record in the 100-yard breaststroke, as both the men’s and women’s teams fell to Louisville in the Bearcats’ final dual meet of the season. Crye capped off a fantastic first year at the collegiate level by breaking her own record in the event with a time of :59.57. The 2022 Avon High School alumna is the first Bearcat women’s swimmer ever to break the one-minute barrier in the event. Crye’s time is ranked inside the top 25 nationally and is an NCAA “B” standard time.