Crye closes out season at NCAA Championships
Avon graduate, cincinnati freshman placed 22nd in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.49
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crye closes out season at NCAA Championships
Avon graduate, cincinnati freshman placed 22nd in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.49
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Cincinnati swimming and diving freshman Joleigh Cryeconcluded her NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships debut inside the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.
Crye placed 22nd overall in the 100-yard breaststroke, her lone event of the postseason meet, with a time of 59.49 seconds. She is the first Bearcat women’s swimmer to advance to the NCAA Championships since Lina Kutsko in 2020.
The Avon High School alumna was prolific throughout her first collegiate season, setting the 100-yard breaststroke program record on three separate occasions. Crye secured the 100-yard breaststroke title after reestablishing the program record and American Athletic Conference Championship record with a time of 59.07 seconds.
Her personal-best time makes her the program’s first woman to break the one-minute mark in the event. She also led the women’s team with 10 event wins this season.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1