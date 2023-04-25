CINCINNATI— The University of Cincinnati Swimming and Diving program honored 11 student-athletes at its end-of-season banquet and award ceremony on Friday and freshman and Avon High School alumna Joleigh Crye led the way with the postseason honors.
Last week, for her stellar efforts in the waters, Crye picked up the Cincinnati women’s Most Valuable Award, which is presented to the athlete who consistently performs at a high level, contributing to the overall success of the team in individual points and positively leads the team and is invested in the success of the program. She was joined by junior Hunter Gubeno on the men’s side.
“I was super proud to be named MVP, especially being my first season,” Crye said. “I am also proud of all my teammates who helped push me to have an amazing season. I am grateful that I was able to represent UC.”
Crye represented the program at the women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke this past season, while on the national stage, the Bearcats closed out the season with 16 NCAA ‘B’ Cut times and three NCAA Diving Zone Qualifiers. At the NCAA Championships, Crye placed 22nd overall in the 100-yard breaststroke, her lone event of the postseason meet, with a time of 59.49 seconds. She was the first Bearcat women’s swimmer to advance to the NCAA Championships since Lina Kutsko in 2020.
Crye had one of the best individual seasons by a freshman in Bearcats program history. During her first season, Crye’s name entered the record book 11 times. She currently holds the program records in the 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard medley relay. During the season, she broke the 100-yard breaststroke record three times. Crye also left her legacy in the AAC as she won the 100-yard breaststroke at the AAC Championships with a new meet record of 59.07 seconds.
Crye’s time of 59.07 seconds in the 100 breaststroke made her the first woman in program history to break the one-minute mark in the event. She also led the women’s team with 10 event wins this season.
“At the beginning of the year we wrote out our goals for the season,” Crye said. “In the breaststroke this season I was able to perform a lot faster than the goals I initially set. One of my goals was the qualify for NCAA, which I was able to do and even come in 22nd. I was expecting to drop time but was not expecting to get this much faster. Once I fixed my technique improving came easy to me and I’m excited to see how much more time I can drop.”
Crye also had top individual times of :53.91 in the 100 butterfly and :23.35 in the 50 freestyle, which both led the team. Swimming in the 200 medley relay the team had a best time of 1:40.78, while with the 400 medley relay team she helped complete a season-best time of 3:42.05.
Now she is already beginning to start preparation for next season.
“There is always pressure and motivation to improve,” Crye said. “Moving forward UC will be more competitive moving into the big 12 next year. I think it’s most important to focus of the small details which will lead to the result hoped for. My freshman season was beyond exciting. I’m so fortunate to have such amazing coaches and teammates.”
During her time at Avon, Crye was one of the first female athletes to qualify for the NYSPHSAA’ Boys Swimming Championships. Upon the time of her graduation, she held seven Avon girls’ swimming program records and the Section V Girls Swimming record in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.52). Throughout her illustrious high school career, Crye was a member of four Section V Championship teams, two in swimming and two in softball, while also claiming three Section V Swimming individual titles, and five sectional titles as a member of championship relay teams.
Last spring, she completed her outstanding high school career on the Avon softball team, which advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C semifinal. A first-team Class C all-state selection, Crye struck out 255 hitters and walked just 12 in her final season in the circle inn 125 1/3 innings, while she finished with an ERA of just .223. Meanwhile, she also batted .509 with four doubles, four home runs and three triples to go with 30 runs scored and 26 runs batted in.
For her spectacular five-year varsity career — which turned into four seasons because of the lost 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 — Crye batted .527 with 125 hits in 237 at-bats, while she struck out just 15 times and walked 74 times. In the circle for her career she pitched 429 innings and finished with an ERA of just 1.46 with 869 strikeouts against just 63 walks.
