University of Cincinnati Photo Avon alumna Joleigh Crye capped her first collegiate season with a team MVP award at Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI— The University of Cincinnati Swimming and Diving program honored 11 student-athletes at its end-of-season banquet and award ceremony on Friday and freshman and Avon High School alumna Joleigh Crye led the way with the postseason honors.

Last week, for her stellar efforts in the waters, Crye picked up the Cincinnati women’s Most Valuable Award, which is presented to the athlete who consistently performs at a high level, contributing to the overall success of the team in individual points and positively leads the team and is invested in the success of the program. She was joined by junior Hunter Gubeno on the men’s side.

