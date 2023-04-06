ERIE, Pa. — Alexander High School alumnus Nick Young wanted to leave his mark during his final season as a member of the Gannon University wrestling team.

As a graduate student, Young had already piled up a plethora of achievements throughout a lengthy career at the high school and collegiate level, having finished as runner-up at the New York State Public High School Championships his senior season at Alexander and following that up with a successful run at Gannon, which included a top-eight finish at the 2020-21 NCAA Division II National Championships, earning him All-American status for the first time in a Golden Knights’ singlet.

