ERIE, Pa. — Alexander High School alumnus Nick Young wanted to leave his mark during his final season as a member of the Gannon University wrestling team.
As a graduate student, Young had already piled up a plethora of achievements throughout a lengthy career at the high school and collegiate level, having finished as runner-up at the New York State Public High School Championships his senior season at Alexander and following that up with a successful run at Gannon, which included a top-eight finish at the 2020-21 NCAA Division II National Championships, earning him All-American status for the first time in a Golden Knights’ singlet.
This season, Young doubled down, dropping in weight while earning All-American honors for the second time in his career, finishing seventh at 149 lbs. at the national championship meet.
During his final season at Gannon, Young cut weight to make 149 lbs. after having competed at 157 lbs. a season ago. His hard work and commitment paid off with a second-team All-PSAC selection, his second consecutive, and his second All-American bid. The former Trojans grappler led Gannon in wins during the 2022-23 campaign, finishing the year 29-7. This season, Young placed second at the Super Region I Championships before his top-eight finish at the national meet. He finishes his career at Gannon with a final mark of 82-44.
For his career with the Golden Knights, Young was a two-time NCAA Div. II All-American, a four-time national qualifier, a regional champion and a two-time PSAC All-Star. He also finished an impressive high school career with an astonishing record of 218-29, four sectional championships, a runner-up finish at the NYSPHSAA Championships and a fifth-place finish at the NYSPHSAA Championships.
Young’s impressive resume at both the high school and collegiate level set his career apart as one of the most accomplished the GLOW region has seen throughout its long history of producing successful athletes on the mat.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.