Orange’s Mintz headed to NBA draft

Scott Schild/sschild syracuse.com Syracuse guard Judah Mintz drives to the basket against Clemson during a game Feb. 22 in Clemson, S.C.

Syracuse University freshman point guard Judah Mintz will enter the NBA Draft process but maintain college eligibility, per an announcement via social media Monday night.

Mintz stated that he is excited and blessed while publicizing his intentions to gauge interest from the pros without yet forfeiting his remaining NCAA eligibility.

