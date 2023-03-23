Syracuse University freshman point guard Judah Mintz will enter the NBA Draft process but maintain college eligibility, per an announcement via social media Monday night.
Mintz stated that he is excited and blessed while publicizing his intentions to gauge interest from the pros without yet forfeiting his remaining NCAA eligibility.
Mintz averaged 16.3 points per game, the most for an SU freshman since Donte Greene (17.7) in the 2007-08 season. The native of Fort Washington, Md., tied for third in scoring among all NCAA Division I rookies.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had the same dream, I’ve dedicated countless hours to the pursuit of that dream,” Mintz posted. “My freshman year at Syracuse was part of that dream. It was an incredible experience. I am thankful for the love and support my teammates and I received from the Syracuse community.”
Mintz has been pegged as a second-round pick in most mock drafts, as high as No. 33 overall in a recent projection by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report.
Underclassmen have until April 23 to declare for the NBA Draft and the option to withdraw and return to college after engaging with NBA teams until May 31.
The NBA Draft is slated for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Mintz led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 59 total steals and 1.8 per game, while finishing fifth in the league with 4.8 assists per game, a mark that topped all NCAA freshmen entering Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3, 172-pound slashing scorer made 139 free throws to tie for the second highest total in the conference, and his 185 attempts from the foul line was third-most in the ACC.
Mintz garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention, a spot on the All-ACC Rookie Team, and finished second in the ACC Rookie of the Year voting.
Syracuse recently landed former five-star Notre Dame guard JJ Starling through the NCAA transfer portal, who would likely take over as the lead guard if Mintz stays in the draft.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.