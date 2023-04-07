CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Since completing her career on the high school hardwood, Pembroke High School alumna Serene Calderon has taken her talents to the collegiate level and continued to excel. Calderon helped guide the Dragons girls’ basketball program to multiple championship during her days in the green, white and black, and her efforts this season as a member of the Colonial States Athletic Conference runners-up, the Clarks Summit University Defenders, earned her further recognition as one of the top players in the conference.
Calderon helped lead the Defenders to an 18-10 record, with a loss to No. 1-ranked Notre Dame of Maryland ousting CSU in the CSAC title game. The former Pembroke great earned an all-conference honorable mention after finishing the year averagin 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Calderon started every game this season for the second-place Defenders.