ORCHARD PARK — Thursday afternoon, the Erie County legislature provided the Bills with final approval to begin construction on the team’s new, 60,000-plus seat stadium to be built across the street from the exisiting stadium along Abbott Road.
The new stadium project, which holds a price tag of $1.54 billion, was given the go-ahead via a 10-0 vote in what was the final formal step in a years-long process. The decision comes over a year after the structure of the agreeent was established, which includes taxpayers funding $850 million of the project’s cost.
“We want to thank Governor Hochul, the County Executive and all of our public partners for bringing this process to a successful conclusion,” said Bills Executive Vice President & COO Ron Raccuia. “All of the legal agreements and public-private partnerships with the county and the state are signed. There are no more documents. All the focus is now on construction and the opening of the stadium, which will start immediately.”
Along with the stadium project’s groundbreaking, the Bills will also begin construction of the club’s stadium experience center, which is set to begin in June.
“Now that all the negotiations are over, we are excited to begin the physical phase of this project, which will lead to the opening of the stadium,” said Raccuia. “Major construction in June will begin with excavation (of the old stadium). The final design elements are never really final, but it’s extremely dialed in at this point.”
The new state-of-the-art stadium will be an open-air facility built upon a 242-acre site, covering approximately 1.35 million square feet. The new stadium is set to open for the start of the 2026 regular season.