ORCHARD PARK — To conclude his introductory press conference via Zoom on Thursday night, new Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid uttered a four-word phrase that will surely get the people in Buffalo going.
“Bills Mafia — let’s go!” exclaimed Kincaid.
Those remarks fit the theme of the former Utah Utes TE’s first professional presser, as he appeared excited, energized and motivated to get started with his new team.
“I’m just – I’m fired up. I feel like the coaching staff, the front office there is really good,” said Kincaid of the Bills. “They’ve got a great reputation, so I feel like it’s just a great situation to be in.”
Kincaid continued to praise the organization and its fan base, describing Bills Mafia as ‘diehards,’ comparing the passion exhibited by the Buffalo faithful to that which he experienced during his time playing in front of the Utes’ fans.
“I feel like, coming from Utah, you know, that fan base there is super, super good, and I’m excited to join another organization with a strong fan base,” said the Bills rookie tight end. “And just like the success the Bills have had – Josh Allen’s a hell of a quarterback, and what he’s done has been pretty cool. And Dawson Knox is a great guy to learn from, and I feel like just being in the room with him is going to be a lot of fun.”
As he was speaking with the media, a text from Knox appeared on Kincaid’s phone.
“He’s in the same agency that I’m signed with,” he said. “He’s a great guy, so, very excited to meet him and just get to know him a lot better.”
While Kincaid did not have an in-person visit with the Bills, he said he did have the opportunity to speak with the team via Zoom late in the pre-draft process.
“It was cool. I got an inside look, really, just into the offense and just the scheme and kind of what they do,” he said. “So, a lot of it was just kind of seeing how you retain knowledge, and just really, like, ‘What would you do different on this route? How would you approach this coverage?’”
Kincaid took a significant step forward a season ago in terms of his production, highlighted by an explosive 16-reception, 234-yard performance against USC, which Bills general manager Brandon Beane cited during his post-first-round press conference as an effort, which stood out to him and his scouting staff. During his time on Zoom, Kincaid recalled what allowed him to flourish during that game.
“I was just put in a great position, and I had some great opportunities just coming through my offensive coordinator,” he said. “Even from the head coach, you know. He kind of harped on me getting some more targets and getting more involved, and that goes all the way down to the quarterback, putting me in a good position to succeed. I had a great relationship with Cam Rising there, and I mean, that game, it was awesome. You go for two to win it, and you do at home against a highly-rated team, so it was a lot of fun that night.”
After leading his team in receptions (70), receiving yards (890) and touchdowns (8) his senior season, Kincaid is hoping to provide the Bills with the elite pass-catching threat at the position they’ve been in search of the past several seasons.
“I feel like I’m just kind of diverse in what I can do. I feel like you made me up in the slot in-line, you can spread me out,” he said. “So I feel like that’s one of my strengths is having to do all that. And then, with that comes having to learn all that. So I like to pride myself on being smart. So I feel like that kind of ties in with what I do well on the field.”