In a unanimous vote, the NYS BOR has now banned the use of Native American mascots, team names and logos for all New York Public Schools. According to reports, school districts will have until the end of the 2024-2025 school year to finalize those changes, which will go into effect on May 3 of this year. Those districts that fail to comply with the ban will face potential loss of state funding. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

For years, the question has been raised pertaining to the use of Native American mascots, team names and logos and whether they are a show of pride and tradition or of a derogatory nature. In recent years, several local schools have opted to shy away from using those terms and images, often at their own discretion, and move to new ones.

On Tuesday, the New York State Board of Regents officially decided that the choice is no longer optional.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags