For years, the question has been raised pertaining to the use of Native American mascots, team names and logos and whether they are a show of pride and tradition or of a derogatory nature. In recent years, several local schools have opted to shy away from using those terms and images, often at their own discretion, and move to new ones.
On Tuesday, the New York State Board of Regents officially decided that the choice is no longer optional.
In a unanimous vote, the NYS BOR has now banned the use of mascots, team nicknames and logos that display Native American imagery or likeness for all New York Public Schools. School districts will have until the end of the 2024-2025 school year to finalize necessary changes, which will go into effect on May 3 of this year. Districts that fail to comply with the ban will face a potential loss of state funding.
“It’s the right thing to do. Our desire is to elevate people, not diminish them. We want to elevate all people,” Regent Kathleen Cashin told The New York Post.
“The Department does not anticipate that any team names, logos, or mascots that contain vestiges of prohibited team names, logos, or mascots will be considered acceptable,” New York State Department of Education spokesperson JP O’Hare wrote in an email to The Post.
That includes nicknames such as Braves, Indians, Chiefs, Warriors, Redskins and others with a native theme.
While there are currently 55 school districts in New York State that still utilize such mascots, only three GLOW region schools still do so — the Avon Braves, Letchworth Indians and Keshequa Indians. The Daily News has reached out to each district for comment.
The ruling makes exceptions for recognized schools with standing agreements with recognized tribes. The National Congress of American Indians says it’s aware of seven other state bans and says others are under deliberation, according to reports.
This proposal was initially announced by the New York State Department of Education in November as it urged these districts to begin phasing out these names and images related to indigenous people.
Also, in Section V, Canandaigua will be forced to change their nickname — Braves — while Red Jacket will be another school removing the nickname Indians.
In late 2020, Caledonia-Mumford officially began the process of changing its longtime nickname and mascot from Red Raiders, with the logo being that of a Native American. In September 2022, the Cal-Mum CSD announced the new Raider mascot and logo. The new logo depicts a wolf in the school’s maroon-and-white color scheme.
“This has been a challenge for our school community,” said Cal-Mum Superintendent of Schools Robert Molisani at the time of the change. “We have such a deep respect for traditions. Like all other moments in our school’s history that have challenged us to unite, the Raiders have done just that. Thank you to our students, staff, this entire community, the committee members, and Rickabaugh Graphics for their support and efforts over the last six months. This new Raider logo will carry on the proud tradition of excellence that has come to be expected at Cal-Mum.”
In December 2022, a community panel in Canisteo-Greenwood recommended the school district drop its mascot and team name, the Redskins. That situation remains ongoing.
