BATAVIA — And just like that, the Tom McCulley era for Notre Dame girls basketball has ended. Now, new head coach Vinny Falleti has some monstrous shoes to fill.
McCulley followed longtime coach Dave Pero, who succeeded the legendary Bill Wade, and he kept the program at its lofty levels, likely even succeeding them. The challenge now for Falleti will be continuing the Fighting Irish on that path of what he calls a ‘tradition of excellence.’ And he knows that there is some pressure that comes with the position.
“I do. And I think the biggest thing is that at Notre Dame there is a tradition of excellence and those names that you mentioned — Bill Wade, Coach Pero and then Tom — those are big shoes to fill,” Falleti said. “So, you’re excited but it’s a nervous excitement to continue that tradition of excellence. It’s an honor and privilege to be the next in line and there is some pressure, but I, kind of, embrace the pressure. It’s something that pushes you to become better. You can embrace the pressure a little bit and it, kind of, pushes you along and says ‘hey, if you want to be a part of this program, you have to continue that tradition of excellence. It’s exciting.”
McCulley achieved great success for the program right from when he took over prior to the 2016-17 season. In his first campaign on the sidelines, McCulley guided the Fighting Irish to the Section V Class D1 title and that was simply a sign of what was to come.
The Irish followed with a Section V Class C1 title and would eventually capture a total of four sectional blocks under McCulley’s guidance. Over his seven seasons at the helm, McCulley led Notre Dame to an overall record of 121-35. Last season the Fighting Irish finished at 20-3 and fell to Pavilion in the Section V Class C2 championship game.
And for Falleti, he didn’t have any idea that McCulley was even considering stepping down.
“I actually didn’t get any inkling from him whatsoever,” Falleti said. “He never said anything to me. There was constant conversation and chitter-chatter from people all around us, but he never said anything to me until after our basketball banquet. He had asked me ‘do you want to coach this team?’ And I said I would love that opportunity. He said he was really thinking of stepping down and he thought I would be a good successor. But he never gave me any inkling whatsoever until that point.”
Falleti will be inheriting a program that has won a pair of New York State titles, including in 2013 when Pero guiding the Fighting Irish to the crown and 1999 with Coach Wade and all-time leading scorer Christina Volpe. And he would like to keep things going along the same path, while injecting some of his own styles and philosophies into a program that always has the goal of bringing home the sectional title.
“I would like to do a little bit of both,” Falleti said. “I would like to keep what Tom had going because there are still a couple of seniors there. And I don’t know if a direct change is such a good thing. Tom had a great system and a great way of coaching, so I think taking some of the aspects of what he did and some of the aspects of what I like to do and a little bit of how Coach Mike Rapone would do it, too. You watch some of these coaches over the years and you want to take little pieces of what they do. You’re always going to learn, you’re going to learn things along the way so I like to take bits and pieces of what I’ve seen from all these coaches at Notre Dame and try to make something of it with my own little touch to it. If we can do that, it will breed excellence in the same way that the tradition has held at Notre Dame.”
Falleti will be entering a Genesee Region League that features some of the top coaches in Section V, including Oakfield-Alabama’s Jeff Schlagenhauf, Byron-Bergen’s Rick Krzewinski, Alexander’s Marcia Hirsch and Kendall’s Jeff Parizek, to name a few.
Going up against those names night and night out, Falleti admits, will be just as challenging as trying to maintain Notre Dame’s winning legacy.
“That’s a tough thing because I’m definitely the newbie with all of these coaches that have been doing it a long time,” Coach Falleti said. “That’s a very big challenge. These guys have been doing it and they’ve had all of these kids in the system for a long time and, again, I think that nervous energy is going to make me strive to learn along the way. In game-time situations you are learning things all the time, And there were times last year, that was the biggest thing, that I got to see how some of these coaches coach. It’s a big challenge because they all have different styles, they all have a different approach and they breed success as well. You have to get feel of how it works. And I’m always asking questions. I’m definitely the young guy in the group and I’m not quite sure what they think of me, so I understand that I have to bring my A-game to compete with some of these teams because these guys have been doing it for a long time, they’re excellent of what they do and I’ll try to bring a little bit of a new style as well. Hopefully I can challenge them as much as they will be challenging us.”
The other challenge will be trying to replace some of what the Fighting Irish lost due to graduation.
Five-year starter and 1,000-point scorer Amelia McCulley — Tom’s daughter — will be gone, as will be longtime varsity members Avelin Tomidy, Maggie Monachino and Maylee Green. Green missed all of last season with an injury.
Senior Emma Sisson will be the team’s leading returning scorer this winter after she was third on the team last season with 8.5 points per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per night. Nina Bartz (3.2 ppg., 4.9 rpg.) will be the only other senior on a roster that will be talented, but very young and relatively inexperienced.
“It’s a tough situation because we only have two returning seniors and if it’s all the same kids that were a part of the program last year we are going to be very young,” Falleti said. “We will have Emma Sisson and Nina Bartz, who are excellent players, and they are going to be an extension of myself to try and rally these girls together because we’re young. I think if we can rally the troops together and play as a team that we can continue to compete in this league. But it only happens if we play as a team. Because I think if we can get everybody together on the same page, that will be our biggest challenge. And that’s what I’m really looking forward to, rallying the girls and the younger girls and continue to develop them. We have a long way to go. Summer league is coming up and we’re going to have a little bit of a litmus test in a few weeks. It’s not the exact level of the GR League but there are a lot of talented kids, a lot of them in this region and in this league. It’s going to be tough but I like the challenge. I like pushing these kids to extend some of their talent and give them a way to see some things that even they didn’t know they were capable of that type of improvement.”
Even with the regular season five months away, Falleti — a Batavia High School graduate who coached at St. Joseph’s for eight years – is ready to get rolling.
“I’m really up for the challenge and I can’t wait, I’m so excited to start and see what it’s going to look like and how it’s going to develop,” he said.