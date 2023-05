Cal-Mum senior Marisa Roides will continue her playing career at Buffalo State University next season. "Soccer has been very important to me throughout my life because it has taught me that it is not just a game. I have gained a lot of life skills to be a better person and I am excited that Buffalo state gave me the opportunity to continue to do what I love. I’m also excited to create relationships with my teammates that will last a lifetime," said Roides. Photo provided