BATAVIA — The fledgling Genesee County Spartans defeated the New York Falcons, 13-0, in non-league semipro football action Saturday afternoon at Genesee Community College.
Head Coach Harry Rascoe’s squad shook off a sluggish first half as quarterback Alex Rood and halfback Jed Reese ran for touchdowns after intermission to turn back the Buffalo-based Falcons, who compete in the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
It was the first official game of the season for the Spartans, a member of the Northern Football Alliance.
“We had a couple of opportunities in the first half but kept on pounding the ball on the ground to finally take control,” Rascoe said, noting that the quartet of Rood, Reese, Rob Williams Jr. and Brandon Bethel combined for 200 yards rushing.
Rood scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter and Reese capped a long drive with a five-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. Marc Montana kicked the point after touchdown after Rood’s score but missed the second attempt under windy conditions.
In the first half, the Spartans threatened early in the second quarter, using runs by Reese, Rood, Williams and Bethel to get to the Falcons’ 20 before an interception thwarted that drive. With about five minutes left, the home team advanced to the Falcons’ 2 but failed to capitalize.
“We were in the red zone four or five times and came up short; that’s something we definitely need to work on,” Rascoe said. “But our defense, behind (defensive ends) Gunner Rapone and T.J. Henderson dominated.”
Rapone was a force throughout, recording numerous tackles and combining with Henderson for four sacks. Defensive backs Brooks Boyle and Tre Woods each had an interception.
An enthusiastic crowd of about 600 turned out for the “Iron Reps Gym Game” at GCC’s new field, which is located behind the Richard C. Call Arena.
“On behalf of the players, a special thanks to all the fans who attended,” Rascoe said. “It really means a lot to see all the community support.”
The Spartans return to action at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Lockport. The next home game (all home games are at GCC) is at 7 p.m. June 17 against Ithaca.