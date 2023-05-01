Genesee Spartans head Coach Harry Rascoe, football in hand, calls out a play for the offensive line as the Spartans prepare for their season this summer. A scrimmage will be held on Sunday at Kibbe Park. Photo provided

BATAVIA — With a roster of 55 players and about a dozen sponsors in hand, the Genesee County Spartans organization is moving full speed ahead toward competing in the Northern Football Alliance this summer.

“We’re into the third week of training camp, preparing for an intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. on May 6 at Kibbe Park (which is open to the public at no charge),” said Head Coach Harry Rascoe. “It’s a very competitive environment for starting positions on the team.”

