BATAVIA — Spring football is coming to Batavia this weekend.
Despite falling to Watertown in an exhibition game that served as the team’s season opener, the Genesee County Spartans remain confident as they prepare for their home opener, now scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Genesee Community College.
On short notice, a team dropped out of the league in which the Spartans compete, the Northern Football Alliance (NFA), which has allowed them to reach out and pick up a game against the Buffalo-based New York Falcons, who compete in the Gridiron Developmental Football League. Coach Harry Rascoe expects it to be a tough test for his group.
“We’re excited to finally get out in front of the community,” said Genesee County head coach Harry Rascoe. “We lost our first game, but it was a good learning experience. We definitely will be able to build from it.”
Admission for Saturday’s game against the Falcons, which is sponsored by Iron Reps Gym in Le Roy, is $5, with children under the age of 12 be admitted free of charge. Gates at GCC open early, allowing fans to show up and watch their favorite players from up close along the fence.
The Spartans’ offense will be guided by Batavia High School alumnus, quarterback Joe Canzoneri, who will be looking to get the ball into the hands of a talented stable of running backs and receivers, which includes fellow BHS alums Rob Williams and Alex Rood, and Notre Dame alumnus Jed Reese.
The Spartans’ defense will be led by two more BHS alums, defensive end T.J. Henderson and Gunner Rapone, who combined for four sacks, three forced fumbles and 10 tackles against Watertown.
Looking ahead, the Spartans’ next home game will be June 17 against Ithaca, while they will host two other games at GCC, on June 24 and July 22. The team’s final three home games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
For more information about the team, including how to become a sponsor, go to the Genesee County Spartans Facebook page or contact Harry Rascoe at rascoeh@yahoo.com.