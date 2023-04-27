ORCHARD PARK — The Bills traded up two spots from the No. 27 pick to the No. 25 pick of the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft to select tight end Dalton Kincaid out of the University of Utah, relinquishing a fourth-round pick at No. 130 in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo vaulted over the Dallas Cowboys via the move. Dallas was another team rumored to be in the market for a tight end.
Kincaid, 23, joins a high-powered Bills passing attack that features wide receiver Stefon Diggs and fellow tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills have been searching for Knox’s counterpart for the past few seasons, bringing in veterans Jacob Hollister and O.J. Howard in hopes of utilizing more two-tight-end sets. Now, with the addition of the former John Mackey Award semifinalist, Buffalo hopes it’s finally found the answer it’s been looking for.