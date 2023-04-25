ORCHARD PARK — The Bills will enter Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft with six selections, beginning with their first-round selection, the No. 27 overall pick. Coming off of a disappointing end to last season, Buffalo enters the 2023 campaign with a number of holes they will need to fill before Week 1.
Voids at linebacker, offensive line, wide receiver and running back are among the question marks that line the Bills’ roster, and there has been plenty of debate as to what the Bills will do with their first-round selection. But after hearing from General Manager Brandon Beane and Head Coach Sean McDermott last week, it doesn’t seem as if the team has settled on a position of need that they will address at No. 27 but rather remain intent on selecting the best player available, as Beane and McDermott have been committed to throughout their time in Buffalo.
“I think every position could use that. A young guy that’s very talented, smart, has instincts, runs a good three-cone put him in every position,” said McDermott. “No, I mean I could sit here, and we could go back and forth and have a two-hour conversation on the best player available and need and all that type of stuff. At the end of the day, I’m always interested to see how those press conferences come out, either before the draft or after the draft and what’s real and what isn’t. Of course, we want the best player available.”
Aside from their first-round pick, Buffalo also has a second-round selection at No. 59, a third-rounder at No. 91, a fourth-round pick at No. 130, a fifth-rounder at No. 137 (from Arizona) and a sixth-round selection at No. 205 overall. It’s a lighter load than the Bills have been accustomed to under Beane, but don’t be surprised if the Bills’ GM makes moves to acquire more draft capital once the opening bell sounds on Thursday night.
“We would definitely be open to that if, especially if it falls in a way where (our list of players with first-round grades) is wiped out and it starts getting well into your second round, and you’re like, ‘oh, man, yeah, we’d be best to move back,’” said Beane. “But we’ll see. Everybody’s boards are different, too. You could talk to another team, and they could say, ‘Man, we love what’s available in the first for our team for what we’re doing.’ But I’ll just again, when it starts getting to pick 20, 5, 6, 7 picks out, I think we’ll start to know whether we think there’s going to be someone there that we should try and stay for, move up for or as you suggested, move back and gain more picks.”
The Bills’ need at linebacker has been much-discussed since the departure of former first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Bears in free agency. McDermott, while recognizing the need at the position, says the team is not beholden to drafting an Edmunds replacement.
“There are certain priorities we look at and for in that position, just like other positions,” said McDermott. “But Tremaine is a unique individual, unique player. So I think if we try and chase that specifically, those are hard to find right, in terms of his skill set, his talent, who he is as a person. So we’re really looking just for someone that helps our defense, can lead the defense and do the necessary parts of the job that allow us to be a good defense like we’ve been the last couple of years.”
The team is currently set with veterans A.J. Klein and Tyrel Dodson, along with 2022 draft picks Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector as potential options to replace Edmunds.
“It’s a fair point. There’s some unprovenness, I guess, or lack of experience in that room to some extent at that position,” conceded McDermott. “But I think that’s also exciting. It presents an opportunity for someone to step in and show us what they’ve got. (Bernard) did get some valuable snaps last year, albeit not a ton on defense, that is. But I’m excited about that, and I think those guys are as well. We’re gonna give them a chance to come in and show us what they’ve got. We know (Dodson) a little bit more, as you mentioned. So you know, we’ll be aligned in terms of what we’re looking for, and they have total clarity on what’s expected in the job, and I think that’ll start as it started yesterday. And so I think that presents an opportunity for someone to step in and show us what they’ve got.”
If it were up to Josh Allen, the Bills would trade up to No. 1 every year.
“I’m telling them to trade up to number one, go get a guy,” joked the Bills quarterback on his communication with Beane leading up to draft day. “It is what it is. Beane gets paid the big bucks to do what he does, and I know Coach McDermott has a lot of say in it too. But I do watch it. I do enjoy it because I remember being that guy and seeing the joy on players’ faces and having their dreams come true. Whoever we draft and whatever he is, we’re excited to welcome those players into our team with open arms. And again, with our leadership, try to guide them and then bring them on board and get them going as fast as possible.”
The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. and will conclude on Saturday.
