Decisions, Decisions

File Photo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have some decisions to make on Thursday.

ORCHARD PARK — The Bills will enter Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft with six selections, beginning with their first-round selection, the No. 27 overall pick. Coming off of a disappointing end to last season, Buffalo enters the 2023 campaign with a number of holes they will need to fill before Week 1.

Voids at linebacker, offensive line, wide receiver and running back are among the question marks that line the Bills’ roster, and there has been plenty of debate as to what the Bills will do with their first-round selection. But after hearing from General Manager Brandon Beane and Head Coach Sean McDermott last week, it doesn’t seem as if the team has settled on a position of need that they will address at No. 27 but rather remain intent on selecting the best player available, as Beane and McDermott have been committed to throughout their time in Buffalo.

