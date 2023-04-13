NEW YORK — As part of the release of its annual helmet testing results, the NFL and NFLPA announced today a quarterback-specific helmet will be available for the first time for the 2023 season. Half of all QB concussions occur when their helmets hit the ground. This helmet will reduce the severity of those specific impacts. The VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX QB performed 7% better in quarterback-specific testing than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season.

Helmets designed for the experiences of specific position groups is the latest innovation in the advance of helmet technology. Position-specific helmet designs take into account the unique locations and speeds of head impacts for each position group to offer players more customized protection. The league shares a wide range of game impact data with helmet manufacturers to inform their enhanced designs, including data from mouthguard sensors and advanced video footage. Position-specific testing will be extended to additional positions in the coming years.

