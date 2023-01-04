ORCHARD PARK — Following the terrifying incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati, all of the attention has been on the well-being and recovery of the second-year safety from Pittsburgh.
However, now that the health of Hamlin has appeared to improve, focus has started to shift back toward the NFL schedule and what should be done going forward with the Bills, as well as the suspended/postponed game between Buffalo and the Bengals.
“I just literally this morning began just really diving into that,” NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent said. “And all of those things that you just raised from seeding, it just really took us back to the principles that guided us through the 2020 season. From playing all 272 to if you’re not playing or how does all of that change? All of those things are being factored in. So everything is being considered. So still, obviously, we have to dedicate time in that particular area.”
In 2020, the NFL was forced to deal with multiple postponement of games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus it is well familiar with what it would take to handle the possibility of the Bills/Bengals game not being concluded.
“Those guiding principles that got us through or took us into the 2020 season with COVID, all of those things will be things that guide us through this conversation and making sure that proper equity is in place,” Vincent said. “As we saw, potentially there may be a lack of equity where it may not be perfect, but it will allow those that are participating or have earned that right to play, to continue to play.”
“Just so that I’m clear, if you can remember those principles was a one-year only,” Vincent added about the 2020 season. “So there were principles that some of those things that we hope that if we need to get there, it will be factored in. So keeping in mind they were guiding principles, one of those guiding principles that was the in-season committee talked about the value of winning and winning percentage. So we just need to really dive into that and make sure that as the commissioner, we give him suggestions that all things have been considered. And that way he can talk to the membership about the proper direction of what’s at play.”
As for this week, there has not been a discussion about cancelling Buffalo’s game with New England. As of now, Vincent’s conversations with Bills head coach Sean McDermott have been centered solely on the health of Hamlin and the mental health of the Bills’ staff, players and front office.
“Frankly, my concern is to make sure the men have what they need to function,” Vincent said. “And that’s getting though this day. Tomorrow is going to take care of itself. So from my communications with the club and those players, it’s just strictly been around making sure they’re okay to check in, and being able to access those resources that are available to them. It is tough. And coach is still battling.
“We have not had that discussion,” Vincent added. “We have literally, and I say myself and commissioner and others, are just constantly talking to the clubs and in particular the Bills. It’s really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players, and don’t get in front of that. And we’ll allow Sean and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important thing here, to guide us if we have to make that decision collectively with the club and what’s best for Sean and his team and the players.”
The Bengals are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. on Sunday, while the next scheduled NFL game is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when the Chiefs will be at the Las Vegas Raiders.
