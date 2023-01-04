Sam Greene/USA TODAY Sports The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter of the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Bills at Paycor Stadium.

CINCINNATI — As Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf during the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, medical professionals tasked with working the game sprung into action.

On-field medical staff from both teams, independent doctors, airway management physicians, EMTs and a number of individuals with separate responsibilities all worked together to try and save a man’s life. And they did just that.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags