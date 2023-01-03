CINCINNATI — After Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital during Monday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo’s loyal fan base and NFL fans around the league opened their wallets to lend support to the Bills injured defensive player.
Since his days playing for the University of Pittsburgh, Hamlin has operated The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, which the foundation’s GoFundMe page describes as a vehicle that allows Hamlin to deliver a positive impact. After the Bills safety went down with a reported cardiac arrest during Monday’s game, fans all over the country and the world began donating to Hamlin’s foundation and quickly ran up the tab over $3 million. As of Tuesday at 4 a.m., the foundation’s GoFundMe account had accumulated $3,141,440, well over its proposed $2,500 goal.
The Bills’ fan base is well known for its charitable contributions to its own team’s players and other players from around the league. Bills Mafia, as they are affectionately known, famously donated nearly $500,000 to the charity of former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton after his touchdown pass to current Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd helped vault the Bills into the playoffs in 2017, ending the franchise’s 17-year playoff drought. The Bills’ fan base also donated nearly $400,000 to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s charity, Blessings in a Backpack.
The mission of Hamlin’s foundation is to positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. The foundation’s GoFundMe page states that 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need.
An update on Hamlin’s status can be found here.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.